Controversial painter Rasta recently caused a stir on social media with his recent drawing

Rasta painted a portrait of the late actor Mpho Sebeng, and the news and gossip page MDNews shared the picture of the painting

Many netizens were unimpressed with the popular artist's painting of the late actor

Rasta made a painting of the late Mpho Sebeng. Image: @officialrastatheartist, @mpho_sebeng

Rasta, the artist, has done it again, and this time around, he butchered the portrait of the late actor Mpho Sebeng.

Rasta's painting of Mpho Sebeng causes a stir on social media

South African artist Rasta has made headlines again on social media after drawing a portrait of the late singer and songwriter Zahara. Recently, the controversial painter caused a stir with his latest drawing of the late actor Mpho Sebeng.

Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, paid tribute to the late Sebeng with a portrait that didn't resemble the deceased actor.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the picture of the portrait on their Twitter page and captioned it:

"Rasta painting Mpho Sebeng."

See the post below:

Fans unhappy with Rasta's portrait

Many netizens were unimpressed with the famous artist's painting of the late actor. See some of the comments below:

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Deport Rasta immediately..."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni wrote:

"Rasta will always do it in his own way."

@Giftmok90Mok responded:

"I wish i could pay him to stop drawing."

@NombuleloPS replied:

"We are giving this guy too much attention and I don't understand why because he's not talented."

@AdvMagadze commented:

"I'm totally convinced that he is doing all this on purpose, He know exactly what he is doing."

@StheMthimkhulu mentioned:

"He's disrespecting the dead."

@sihle_ted responded:

"Someone needs to get the paintbrush off his hands."

@SKB_REAL_G replied:

"One thing about Rasta, He will show up no matter what."

Mzansi stars who died in car hijackings

