20+ best gay dating apps: your path to meeting quality matches starts here

Finding the love of your life is something many consider a crucial milestone, because love is a basic human need. Unlike in the past when people had to meet in person for the first time, numerous people are meeting online. The best gay dating apps allow people to meet potential partners without too much physical strain.

The best gay dating apps give you a wide pool of people from whom you can get a romantic partner. If you are searching for romance, we have you covered with a list of the top online dating platforms for gay people.

Best gay dating apps

We live in a society where the LGBTQIA+ community is more embraced and valued, unlike years back. Today, gay and queer persons can find love online, and below are the best apps to use.

1. Senior Match

SeniorMatch focuses on people over 50 years old. It does not allow those under 40 as members. Memberships start at $18.99 per month when you pay for a year in advance. SeniorMatch is one of the more expensive dating sites for gay seniors.

Features

You can like up to 100 profiles a day

Community features, e.g., Moments and First Date Ideas, are available

You can send and receive winks

Free usable accounts

Pros

Easy-to-use interface

You can reply to messages from premium members

Members can add detailed profile information

Cons

Standard members can't filter matches by distance or city

Not all features are free to use

The UI may feel boring to the more tech-savvy users

Takes up to 24 hours to get your profile approved

2. BeNaughty

BeNaughty is easy to sign up for and does not cost you a thing to join. You can set up your profile, choose your filters, sit back, and let the system help you find love. BeNaughty is a secure platform with anti-fraud features.

Features

Easy and fast sign up

Mobile app and website available

Members can use the feature Promote My Account to send out likes and messages to likely dates

Engaging swiping game available

Full safe mode available

Free and premium modes available

Pros

Accessible set of search filters for free

Easy-to-understand interface

Ideal for open-minded people

Cons

You can’t peek at other people’s photos or message them with a free profile

Subscription extended automatically, so stay alert.

Takes effort to personalise profiles

3. OurTime

OurTime is a 50+ dating platform. It allows older singles to connect for love and companionship. Both OurTime site and app versions are pretty easy to use.

Features

Options for new users to specify expectations, hobbies, lifestyle, and goals

Call and text via a private phone number

Option to search for your own matches based on your criteria

Message with other members in real-time

Dating advice articles written by experts

Pros

Easy to use

Tons of tools to protect personal information

Intuitive features to facilitate real-time matching

Free membership includes registering, browsing, and flirting

Premium features are affordable

Moderators swiftly remove fake profiles and scammers

Cons

Not an effective place for sugar dating or cougar dating

Free members cannot send unlimited messages

Weekly payment process may be tedious

4. Silver Singles

SilverSingles is one of the best dating sites for 50+ singles only. It attracts 25,000 new users a month and boasts a successful match-making system. Membership costs $24.95 a month for 12 months, $34.95 a month for six months, or $44.95 a month for three months.

Features

Personality test to pair users with other like-minded members

Free paid membership options

Pros

Exclusive to adults age 50+

Affordable compared to some other competitors

Matches users with three to seven people daily until they find a potential partner

Cons

Limited access to features for free members

Users must contact customer care to retake the personality test

Users must rely on the matches SilverSingles sends to them rather than search for their own

5. Blued

The Blued dating app is free. It was launched in 2012 in China and has over 40 million users worldwide in 193 countries.

Features

Nearby profiles

Live broadcasting

Post timeline

Group conversations

Pros

You can create private photo albums

You can livestream privately

Disabled screenshot feature for added privacy

Cons

Only available as an app

The site has a significant number of spam accounts

6. Jack’d

Jack’d is a gay app for chatting, dating, and social networking with guys. It is a worldwide platform available for Android, iPhone, and Windows phones.

Features

Disable ads, promotions and non-critical alerts & announcement s

Full chat history view

View video messages

Unsend messages

Turn off notifications while you sleep

Pros

Quick registration process

Free messaging for all users

Membership offers added extras at a very competitive price

Cons

Available only as a mobile app

App crashes from time to time

7. NUiT

NUiT allows you to connect and meet new people you match with through Astrology. NUiT is safe to use.

Features

Birth chart insights

Birth chart compatibility insights

Daily horoscopes

Pros

Multiple pronouns and sexuality options

Amazing if you are into birth charts and astrology

Cons

Pointless if you are not interested in astrology

8. Lex

Once you join Lex, you get to meet up with new queer and nonbinary friends. Did you know Lex is a dedicated mobile app from the Instagram account formerly known as Personals?

Features

Completely free to join and use

Sign up in under two minutes

Location-based connections

Age filter available

Pros

Many identities to browse from

Unique user interface

Connections based on personality rather than looks

Free and safe to use

Cons

Dated user interface

App is all text and no selfies

No matching algorithm

9. Hinge

Hinge, an online dating application, was launched in 2012. It uses an algorithm to display potential matches and allows the user to dismiss or attempt to match by responding to a specific piece of content on their profile.

Features

Most compatible feature

Date from home indicates you are interested in having a phone or video chat

Pros

Users indicate interest by liking or commenting on stories or photos

Users must be verified

Conversations and matches never expire

Cons

You can only interact with your matches unless you upgrade to a premium subscription

Free users only get eight likes a day only

Users you previously skipped can show up in your feed again

10. Tinder

Tinder is an online dating and geosocial networking application for people of all sexualities. It is best for people searching for an enormous user base because it has millions of people. Tinder pioneered the now-ubiquitous swiping function and revolutionised the world of online dating.

Features

Personalised swiping

More than 40+ gender options

Basic and premium options available

Pros

Enormous user pool

Passport feature to change location

Cons

Bots are common

Smaller match pool for people living in rural areas

Tinder has been hacked more than once

11. OkCupid

OkCupid is an America-based, internationally operating online dating and friendship platform. It was formerly a social networking website and application. It is gay-friendly because it has the “I don’t want to see or be seen by straight people" option.

Features

You can send unlimited likes

Free and premium versions available

No outside ads

See all your intros at once

Set dealbreakers

Pros

LGBTQ+ inclusive with a large database

Large user base of people

Cons

Risk of catfishes

Only allows messaging if both people match

12. Elite Singles

Elite Singles is a good choice for gay singles and is among the top sites to find serious relationships with professionals. The site is a little high-end, so you have to pay for its premium features.

Features

Intelligent match-making for quality connections

Tailored matches in 25 minutes

Daily profile quality checks to ensure safety

Pros

In-depth personality test to find the perfect match

Wide pool of people

Cons

Limited-time free trial

App not user-friendly

13. Grindr

Grindr is not an ordinary dating app. The company is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and is known for The Grindr for Equality campaign, which advocates for the sexual health and safety of LGBTQ+ people in unsafe countries.

Features

Zero third-party ads

Read receipts

Saved chat phrases

Unlimited expiring photos

Pros

Over six million users

Free and widely known

Cons

App can lag

Not for those looking for long-term romance

14. HER

HER is built by queers for queers, and it provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ people to interact and form romantic and casual relationships. It is one of the most popular gay dating sites.

Features

Free core features

Free and premium options available

Add Friend option on profiles

Safe for closeted individuals

Pros

Messaging is all free and unlimited

Matches based on location

Cons

App sometimes lags

You need a Facebook or Instagram account to sign up

15. Hornet

Hornet is a free social networking and dating app for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It has a community of 25 million users worldwide and is known as the digital home for the gay network.

Features

Over 35 million users

Customisable feed

No data shared with third parties

Pros

Huge user base

Lots of features available to free users

Cons

You need a Facebook or Google account to log in

You can request your data to be deleted

16. Scruff

If you are looking for the best free gay dating apps, you should try Scruff. It is an international social app for men seeking men that runs on iOS and Android devices. Members can search for other members by location and shared interests.

Features

User-friendly interface

Uses geolocation to find matches

Available in multiple countries

Pros

Specifically created for gay men

Scruff travel feature available

Offers curated matches

Cons

Not many users in small cities and towns

App sometimes crashes

Fewer filters than in other apps

Free membership means dealing with ads

17. Zoosk

Are you looking for the best gay dating apps? If so, try Zoosk, a perfect platform for millennial gay singles. It is one of the most popular dating platforms updated to meet the needs of present-day users.

Features

Unique cartoony UI to make dating fun

Over 35 million users

Available in over 80 countries

Open to people of all ages, races, religions, and sexual orientations

Pros

Easy-to-use and fun interface

Highly active users

Available in multiple countries

Verified profiles to prevent matches with bots and fake people

Cons

You have to pay extra for additional features

Some people may feel overwhelmed with so many options to choose from

18. eHarmony

eHarmony is one of the best gay dating apps for relationships. eHarmony was founded in 2000 and was initially a Christian dating site. Today, members of the LGBTQIA+ community also use it to find lifetime partners.

Unlimited matches and messaging

Enhanced search option

Ability to see all your matches' profiles

Premium memberships in 6-, 12-, or 24-month plans

Pros

Millions of registered users to choose from

Compatibility quiz produces for easy match-making

80-question personality quiz

Members of all ages and demographics available

Cons

The premium plans are quite costly

Lengthy sign-up process

19. Adam4Adam

Adam4Adam is one of the best dating apps for gay men. It has been around for a long time and is one of the pioneers in the gay online world. People use Adam4Adam to find their perfect match and for casual and sexual encounters.

Key features

100% free

Available on Apple Store and Google Play Store

Over 10 million users

Online shop available

Pros

The app has been successfully running for about two decades

Reliable message delivery

Over 25 filter options to help you find your perfect match

Cons

Bland and outdated interface

Many fake profiles and bots

20. MenNation

MenNation has millions of active members and is best for fun dates and casual hookups. MenNation has over 100 million GBTQ men from different parts of the world.

Features

Queer friendly

Easy account sign up

Personalisation options

Pros

Do not have to provide private details to create an account

Appealing interface

Cons

Only website available (no app)

Premium membership needed to access some features

21. Feeld

With more than 20 sexuality and gender choices, Feeld covers plenty of the LGBTQ spectrum. It offers a safe space for open-minded people to explore their relationship desires in a safe place.

Features

Inclusive for all sexual identities

Group chats

Couple accounts available

Paid and free versions available

Pros

Free to use

Relatively anonymous

Clean and intuitive interface

Reliable app with safe and simple billing

Cons

Video calling, GIFs, etc. not available on the chat option

Web version unavailable

Comparatively smaller user base compared to other popular dating sites

App still experiences some glitches

What are the best gay dating apps?

There are multiple reliable and safe dating apps. Check out the 20+ options you have above.

What are the best free gay dating apps?

Most of the free gay dating explored earlier are free and have free features. However, the features are limited to free users.

What are the best dating apps for mature gay men?

The best dating apps for mature gay men include Senior Match, OurTime, and Silver Singles. Many options discussed above do not have age limits, so you can try them too.

Is there another app like Grindr?

Yes, there are many alternatives to Grindr, so you have options if you want to switch things up. Alternatives include Zoosk, BeNaughty, Tinder, HER, Feeld, and MenNation, among others.

The best gay dating apps expose users to numerous potential casual or serious partners and friends. The LGBTQ+ community now has a wide range of free and paid-for gay dating sites.

