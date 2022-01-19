20+ best gay dating apps: your path to meeting quality matches starts here
Finding the love of your life is something many consider a crucial milestone, because love is a basic human need. Unlike in the past when people had to meet in person for the first time, numerous people are meeting online. The best gay dating apps allow people to meet potential partners without too much physical strain.
The best gay dating apps give you a wide pool of people from whom you can get a romantic partner. If you are searching for romance, we have you covered with a list of the top online dating platforms for gay people.
Best gay dating apps
We live in a society where the LGBTQIA+ community is more embraced and valued, unlike years back. Today, gay and queer persons can find love online, and below are the best apps to use.
1. Senior Match
SeniorMatch focuses on people over 50 years old. It does not allow those under 40 as members. Memberships start at $18.99 per month when you pay for a year in advance. SeniorMatch is one of the more expensive dating sites for gay seniors.
Features
- You can like up to 100 profiles a day
- Community features, e.g., Moments and First Date Ideas, are available
- You can send and receive winks
- Free usable accounts
Pros
- Easy-to-use interface
- You can reply to messages from premium members
- Members can add detailed profile information
Cons
- Standard members can't filter matches by distance or city
- Not all features are free to use
- The UI may feel boring to the more tech-savvy users
- Takes up to 24 hours to get your profile approved
2. BeNaughty
BeNaughty is easy to sign up for and does not cost you a thing to join. You can set up your profile, choose your filters, sit back, and let the system help you find love. BeNaughty is a secure platform with anti-fraud features.
Features
- Easy and fast sign up
- Mobile app and website available
- Members can use the feature Promote My Account to send out likes and messages to likely dates
- Engaging swiping game available
- Full safe mode available
- Free and premium modes available
Pros
- Accessible set of search filters for free
- Easy-to-understand interface
- Ideal for open-minded people
Cons
- You can’t peek at other people’s photos or message them with a free profile
- Subscription extended automatically, so stay alert.
- Takes effort to personalise profiles
3. OurTime
OurTime is a 50+ dating platform. It allows older singles to connect for love and companionship. Both OurTime site and app versions are pretty easy to use.
Features
- Options for new users to specify expectations, hobbies, lifestyle, and goals
- Call and text via a private phone number
- Option to search for your own matches based on your criteria
- Message with other members in real-time
- Dating advice articles written by experts
Pros
- Easy to use
- Tons of tools to protect personal information
- Intuitive features to facilitate real-time matching
- Free membership includes registering, browsing, and flirting
- Premium features are affordable
- Moderators swiftly remove fake profiles and scammers
Cons
- Not an effective place for sugar dating or cougar dating
- Free members cannot send unlimited messages
- Weekly payment process may be tedious
4. Silver Singles
SilverSingles is one of the best dating sites for 50+ singles only. It attracts 25,000 new users a month and boasts a successful match-making system. Membership costs $24.95 a month for 12 months, $34.95 a month for six months, or $44.95 a month for three months.
Features
- Personality test to pair users with other like-minded members
- Free paid membership options
Pros
- Exclusive to adults age 50+
- Affordable compared to some other competitors
- Matches users with three to seven people daily until they find a potential partner
Cons
- Limited access to features for free members
- Users must contact customer care to retake the personality test
- Users must rely on the matches SilverSingles sends to them rather than search for their own
5. Blued
The Blued dating app is free. It was launched in 2012 in China and has over 40 million users worldwide in 193 countries.
Features
- Nearby profiles
- Live broadcasting
- Post timeline
- Group conversations
Pros
- You can create private photo albums
- You can livestream privately
- Disabled screenshot feature for added privacy
Cons
- Only available as an app
- The site has a significant number of spam accounts
6. Jack’d
Jack’d is a gay app for chatting, dating, and social networking with guys. It is a worldwide platform available for Android, iPhone, and Windows phones.
Features
- Disable ads, promotions and non-critical alerts & announcements
- Full chat history view
- View video messages
- Unsend messages
- Turn off notifications while you sleep
Pros
- Quick registration process
- Free messaging for all users
- Membership offers added extras at a very competitive price
Cons
- Available only as a mobile app
- App crashes from time to time
7. NUiT
NUiT allows you to connect and meet new people you match with through Astrology. NUiT is safe to use.
Features
- Birth chart insights
- Birth chart compatibility insights
- Daily horoscopes
Pros
- Multiple pronouns and sexuality options
- Amazing if you are into birth charts and astrology
Cons
- Pointless if you are not interested in astrology
8. Lex
Once you join Lex, you get to meet up with new queer and nonbinary friends. Did you know Lex is a dedicated mobile app from the Instagram account formerly known as Personals?
Features
- Completely free to join and use
- Sign up in under two minutes
- Location-based connections
- Age filter available
Pros
- Many identities to browse from
- Unique user interface
- Connections based on personality rather than looks
- Free and safe to use
Cons
- Dated user interface
- App is all text and no selfies
- No matching algorithm
9. Hinge
Hinge, an online dating application, was launched in 2012. It uses an algorithm to display potential matches and allows the user to dismiss or attempt to match by responding to a specific piece of content on their profile.
Features
- Most compatible feature
- Date from home indicates you are interested in having a phone or video chat
Pros
- Users indicate interest by liking or commenting on stories or photos
- Users must be verified
- Conversations and matches never expire
Cons
- You can only interact with your matches unless you upgrade to a premium subscription
- Free users only get eight likes a day only
- Users you previously skipped can show up in your feed again
10. Tinder
Tinder is an online dating and geosocial networking application for people of all sexualities. It is best for people searching for an enormous user base because it has millions of people. Tinder pioneered the now-ubiquitous swiping function and revolutionised the world of online dating.
Features
- Personalised swiping
- More than 40+ gender options
- Basic and premium options available
Pros
- Enormous user pool
- Passport feature to change location
Cons
- Bots are common
- Smaller match pool for people living in rural areas
- Tinder has been hacked more than once
11. OkCupid
OkCupid is an America-based, internationally operating online dating and friendship platform. It was formerly a social networking website and application. It is gay-friendly because it has the “I don’t want to see or be seen by straight people" option.
Features
- You can send unlimited likes
- Free and premium versions available
- No outside ads
- See all your intros at once
- Set dealbreakers
Pros
- LGBTQ+ inclusive with a large database
- Large user base of people
Cons
- Risk of catfishes
- Only allows messaging if both people match
12. Elite Singles
Elite Singles is a good choice for gay singles and is among the top sites to find serious relationships with professionals. The site is a little high-end, so you have to pay for its premium features.
Features
- Intelligent match-making for quality connections
- Tailored matches in 25 minutes
- Daily profile quality checks to ensure safety
Pros
- In-depth personality test to find the perfect match
- Wide pool of people
Cons
- Limited-time free trial
- App not user-friendly
13. Grindr
Grindr is not an ordinary dating app. The company is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and is known for The Grindr for Equality campaign, which advocates for the sexual health and safety of LGBTQ+ people in unsafe countries.
Features
- Zero third-party ads
- Read receipts
- Saved chat phrases
- Unlimited expiring photos
Pros
- Over six million users
- Free and widely known
Cons
- App can lag
- Not for those looking for long-term romance
14. HER
HER is built by queers for queers, and it provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ people to interact and form romantic and casual relationships. It is one of the most popular gay dating sites.
Features
- Free core features
- Free and premium options available
- Add Friend option on profiles
- Safe for closeted individuals
Pros
- Messaging is all free and unlimited
- Matches based on location
Cons
- App sometimes lags
- You need a Facebook or Instagram account to sign up
15. Hornet
Hornet is a free social networking and dating app for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. It has a community of 25 million users worldwide and is known as the digital home for the gay network.
Features
- Over 35 million users
- Customisable feed
- No data shared with third parties
Pros
- Huge user base
- Lots of features available to free users
Cons
- You need a Facebook or Google account to log in
- You can request your data to be deleted
16. Scruff
If you are looking for the best free gay dating apps, you should try Scruff. It is an international social app for men seeking men that runs on iOS and Android devices. Members can search for other members by location and shared interests.
Features
- User-friendly interface
- Uses geolocation to find matches
- Available in multiple countries
Pros
- Specifically created for gay men
- Scruff travel feature available
- Offers curated matches
Cons
- Not many users in small cities and towns
- App sometimes crashes
- Fewer filters than in other apps
- Free membership means dealing with ads
17. Zoosk
Are you looking for the best gay dating apps? If so, try Zoosk, a perfect platform for millennial gay singles. It is one of the most popular dating platforms updated to meet the needs of present-day users.
Features
- Unique cartoony UI to make dating fun
- Over 35 million users
- Available in over 80 countries
- Open to people of all ages, races, religions, and sexual orientations
Pros
- Easy-to-use and fun interface
- Highly active users
- Available in multiple countries
- Verified profiles to prevent matches with bots and fake people
Cons
- You have to pay extra for additional features
- Some people may feel overwhelmed with so many options to choose from
18. eHarmony
eHarmony is one of the best gay dating apps for relationships. eHarmony was founded in 2000 and was initially a Christian dating site. Today, members of the LGBTQIA+ community also use it to find lifetime partners.
- Unlimited matches and messaging
- Enhanced search option
- Ability to see all your matches' profiles
- Premium memberships in 6-, 12-, or 24-month plans
Pros
- Millions of registered users to choose from
- Compatibility quiz produces for easy match-making
- 80-question personality quiz
- Members of all ages and demographics available
Cons
- The premium plans are quite costly
- Lengthy sign-up process
19. Adam4Adam
Adam4Adam is one of the best dating apps for gay men. It has been around for a long time and is one of the pioneers in the gay online world. People use Adam4Adam to find their perfect match and for casual and sexual encounters.
Key features
- 100% free
- Available on Apple Store and Google Play Store
- Over 10 million users
- Online shop available
Pros
- The app has been successfully running for about two decades
- Reliable message delivery
- Over 25 filter options to help you find your perfect match
Cons
- Bland and outdated interface
- Many fake profiles and bots
20. MenNation
MenNation has millions of active members and is best for fun dates and casual hookups. MenNation has over 100 million GBTQ men from different parts of the world.
Features
- Queer friendly
- Easy account sign up
- Personalisation options
Pros
- Do not have to provide private details to create an account
- Appealing interface
Cons
- Only website available (no app)
- Premium membership needed to access some features
21. Feeld
With more than 20 sexuality and gender choices, Feeld covers plenty of the LGBTQ spectrum. It offers a safe space for open-minded people to explore their relationship desires in a safe place.
Features
- Inclusive for all sexual identities
- Group chats
- Couple accounts available
- Paid and free versions available
Pros
- Free to use
- Relatively anonymous
- Clean and intuitive interface
- Reliable app with safe and simple billing
Cons
- Video calling, GIFs, etc. not available on the chat option
- Web version unavailable
- Comparatively smaller user base compared to other popular dating sites
- App still experiences some glitches
What are the best gay dating apps?
There are multiple reliable and safe dating apps. Check out the 20+ options you have above.
What are the best free gay dating apps?
Most of the free gay dating explored earlier are free and have free features. However, the features are limited to free users.
What are the best dating apps for mature gay men?
The best dating apps for mature gay men include Senior Match, OurTime, and Silver Singles. Many options discussed above do not have age limits, so you can try them too.
Is there another app like Grindr?
Yes, there are many alternatives to Grindr, so you have options if you want to switch things up. Alternatives include Zoosk, BeNaughty, Tinder, HER, Feeld, and MenNation, among others.
The best gay dating apps expose users to numerous potential casual or serious partners and friends. The LGBTQ+ community now has a wide range of free and paid-for gay dating sites.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
