Top 15 best vacuum cleaners in South Africa in 2024: Top list (with images)

The best vacuum cleaners in South Africa are efficient, have optimal suction power, and offer value for money. The type of appliance you choose depends on factors like the size of your house, type of floor, allergies, and frequency of vacuuming. Below are the best vacuum cleaner models in Mzansi.

A black and red vacuum cleaner and a robot cleaner. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay, @Jens Mahnke (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Modern vacuum cleaners are installed with the latest technological features that ensure easy and thorough cleaning. The top factors considered when coming up with this list of the best vacuum cleaners in South Africa are portability, noise level, suction power, manoeuvrability, design, structure, and filtration. Note that this list is subjective because preferences vary.

Overview of the best vacuum cleaners in South Africa

Ranking Model 1 Numatic Henry Pet Care Vacuum (Dry) 2 Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum 3 Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G11 4 Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless 5 Miele Blizzard CX1 6 Miele Complete C3 Calima 7 Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum Cleaner 8 Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister 9 Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2 10 Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner 11 Hoover Max HWD35 35L Wet & Dry Tank Vacuum 12 Bosch Unlimited 7 13 Black and Decker Lithium-Ion Dust Buster Pivot 14 Taroma Robi1 15 Electrolux Super Cyclone

Best vacuum cleaners in South Africa: top 15 list

Vacuum cleaners are versatile, time-saving, and convenient to use. They are also efficient in dust containment and improve indoor air quality.

There are numerous types of vacuum cleaners. These include upright, canister, corded stick, cordless, handheld, robotic, and wet and dry models. Below is an overview of their uses.

Upright vacuums: Versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. They are best for a large floor area of wall-to-wall carpets located on one level and are ideal for individuals with back problems.

Versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces. They are best for a large floor area of wall-to-wall carpets located on one level and are ideal for individuals with back problems. Canister: Can be used on all floor types, including under furniture, tight corners, and stairs

Can be used on all floor types, including under furniture, tight corners, and stairs Cordless/corded stick: Suitable for small living areas with hard floors or tiles

Suitable for small living areas with hard floors or tiles Handheld: Cleans places that are hard to reach and cleaning of spills.

Cleans places that are hard to reach and cleaning of spills. Robotic: Effective on all solid floor types on a single level

Effective on all solid floor types on a single level Wet and dry: Cleans stubborn stains and wipes up liquid. Their flexibility allows them to work in various places, including garages.

Below is a list of the best vacuum cleaners in South Africa based on reviews from users of various brands. These appliances are not necessarily listed in any particular order.

1. Numatic Henry Pet Care Vacuum (Dry)

Numatic Henry vacuums. Photo: @clena_supplies, @mrpaddygilmore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Numatic Henry Pet Care Vacuum (Dry) is arguably the best vacuum cleaner in South Africa for pet hair. It comes with an EcoBrush for easy removal of stubborn pet hairs from stairs and carpets. Its charcoal-activated MicroFresh filter eliminates pet odours and keeps your house fresh.

Best for: Households with pets

Pros

Versatile and sturdy set of attachments

Large capacity

Long cable means to clean an entire floor without changing socket

Easy to empty

Low noise

Cons

Quite heavy to carry around

It uses old-school technology

2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Photo: @smartcanuck, @nichelivingz on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum is arguably the best cordless vacuum cleaner in South Africa. It is effective for deep cleaning hard floors, mattresses, and carpets. It adapts suction based on floor type and the volume of dust picked up.

Best for: People who prefer cordless stick vacuum cleaners

Pros

Cordless and easy to use

Powerful suction

Exceptional overall cleaning performance

Cons

Relatively heavy to carry around

Does not feel too sturdy

3. Xiaomi Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner G11

Xiaomi Mi Handheld vacuum cleaner. Photo: @ShareSavebyMi on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Xiaomi Mi Handheld G11 is arguably the best bagless vacuum cleaner in South Africa for people who prefer handheld gadgets. It has a multi-surface brush head that easily cleans wooden flooring and carpets. The device has an Auto Mode infrared particle sensor that detects the dust level and intelligently adjusts the suction power output.

Best for: People who prefer using handheld vacuum cleaners

Pros

Uses modern, tangle-free technology

Multi-surface brush head

Easy to use

Easy to store

Cons

Low suction force at floorhead

Tiny dustbin

No floorhead height

4. Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless

The Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless against a white background. Photo: @thepighero (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Cordless is among the top 10 vacuum cleaners in South Africa today. The appliance ensures thorough cleaning because it simultaneously vacuums and mops wet, dry and sticky messes. The iLoop smart sensor technology detects dirt and automatically adjusts the suction power, brush roller speed, and water flow.

Best for: People who want a cordless device that cleans wet and dry dirt

Pros

Easy to use

Can handle a lot of grime

Pet-friendly

Cordless

In-built voice assistant

Smart noise optimisation

Cons

Plenty of downtime between charges

Not the best for carpets or rugs

Not easy to clean the appliance

5. Miele Blizzard CX1

A red and white Miele Blizzard CX1 against a white background. Photo: @miele_nigeria, @bestmrdeals (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Miele Blizzard CX1 is among the best vacuum cleaners for people with allergies and asthma. It ensures maximum air hygiene during cleaning. Miele Blizzard CX1 utilises vortex and dust-separation technology for optimal cleaning performance. It has a HEPA AirClean Lifetime filter that traps allergens and fine dust particles. The appliance is bagless and fully sealed.

Best for: People who suffer from allergies and asthma

Pros

High cleaning performance

Hygienic bin emptying

Ideal for hard floors and low-medium pile carpeting

Cons

Relatively short hose

Heavy for stairs

6. Miele Complete C3 Calima

The Miele Complete C3 Calima against a white background. Photo: @feedyoudeals (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Miele Complete C3 Calima is quiet during performance and offers durability. It is gentle on hard floors and ensures optimal air hygiene with its fitted HEPA AirClean filter. The appliance has a six-stage suction control using the +/- foot switch. It is ideal for low to medium carpeting, area rugs, and hard floors.

Best for: People who prefer canister vacuum cleaners

Pros

Silent motor

Powerful motor and suction

Easy to use

Cons

Bulky and heavy to carry

Short cable length

7. Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum Cleaner

The Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum Cleaner against a white background. Photo: @getavacuum247 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Armor All Wet/Dry Utility Vacuum Cleaner is lightweight and is designed to clean car interiors. It cleans dry and wet surfaces and quickly converts to a blower to dry any wet areas. An automatic shut-off prevents overflow, while a built-in noise diffuser ensures quietness.

Best for: People who prefer cleaning their cars/ car wash businesses

Pros

Low noise levels

Comes with an assortment of attachments

Cons

Small hose diameter cannot pick up large debris

No wheels

8. Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister

The Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister against a white background. Photo: @cleaningprousa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Atrix Lil Red Portable Canister is a fantastic appliance with a high suction power. It uses disposable bags and is designs to reach all the hard-to-reach places. It is lightweight and has three levels of filtration, including a 2-quart HEPA bag, exhaust filter, and foam pre-motor filter. People whose spaces are invaded by bugs can use this device to get rid of them, including bed bugs.

Best for: People who are mobile and prefer to carry their vacuum cleaners with them

Pros

Compact and easy to carry

Easy to store

High suction power

Self-retracting cord

Cons

Floor brush not too easy to use

Short cord

9. Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2

The Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2 against a white background. Photo: @forlife24com, @cupoteca_es (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Dyson Cinetic Big ball AnimalPro 2 has reliable suction power with no filters to wash or replace. It requires little maintenance and is ideal for homes with pets. It is durable and solid and not likely to break from the usual bumps and knocks of household cleaning.

Best for: People who prefer upright vacuum cleaners

Pros

Large bin volume

Long cord

Easy to maintain

No recurring costs

Excellent manoeuvrability

Cons

Has trouble cleaning up large debris

Pricey

Inability to open up the vacuum to wash or replace filters could affect the longevity

10. Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus against a white background. Photo: ecovacs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner is among the best robot vacuum cleaners in South Africa. Many household and professional cleaners use this AI-powered appliance because it has advanced technology to navigate the house and avoid obstacles. The integrated YIKO language assistant is tailored to the device and works independently.

Best for: People who prefer robotic vacuum cleaners

Pros

Mop and vacuum all-in-one

Easy-to-use app and mapping features

Object avoidance is good

Cons

Mop pads do not lift off the ground

Pricey

The voice assistant is not necessary

The dock takes up plenty of space

11. Hoover Max HWD35 35L Wet & Dry Tank Vacuum

The Hoover Max HWD35 35L Wet & Dry Tank Vacuum against a white background. Photo: hoover.co.za (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hoover South Africa is among the best selling brands in the country. The Hoover Max HWD35 35L Wet & Dry Tank Vacuum is a dirt destroying machine. It is built for powerful cleaning to remove dirt, dust, and dander from your home. The best part is that Hoover vacuum cleaner spares in South Africa are readily available.

Best for: Homes and spaces that accumulate dust easily or spaces with lots of carpets and upholstery

Pros

Easy to use

Large dirt tank

Wet and dry cleaning applications

Cons

Bulky and takes up a lot of storage space

Heavy to carry up the stairs

12. Bosch Unlimited 7

The Bosch Unlimited 7 and its attachments. Photo: bosch-home.com

Source: Original

If you are looking for a Bosch vacuum cleaner in South Africa, consider the Bosch Unlimited 7. It is one of the latest vacuum cleaners by the brand. The auto setting is best for vacuuming floors, while the Eco mode is best for cleaning other areas of the home.

Best for: All typical households with four to six members

Pros

Lightweight

Two batteries and two chargers

Easy to assemble

Cons

Small dust canister

Nowhere to store accessories on-board

Quite pricey

13. Black and Decker Lithium-Ion Dust Buster Pivot

The Black and Decker Lithium-Ion Dust Buster Pivot against a white surface. Photo: blackanddecker.co.uk (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Black and Decker Lithium-Ion Dust Buster Pivot is lightweight, stylish, and easy to store. It has a 10-minute run-time, adequate suction power and a few useful tools, including a flip-out brush and extendable crevice.

Best for: Small spaces that do not accumulate a lot of dirt

Pros

Easy to use

Powerful suction

Quick clean in tight spots

Cons

Battery not long-lasting

Struggles with larger debris

14. Taroma Robi1

The Taroma Robi1 against a white background. Photo: taroma.co.za (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Taroma Robi1 is a smart and efficient appliance capable of cleaning hard-to-reach places. It has vacuum and mopping capabilities. It functions optimally on all floor surfaces and automatically ports and recharges when low on battery power. It has a running time of 130 minutes.

Best for: Lovers of robotic vacuum cleaners

Pros

Easy-to-use features

Great object avoidance

Long-running battery

Cons

Pricey

Map builder on the app is not always accurate

15. Electrolux Super Cyclone

The Electrolux Super Cyclone vacuum cleaner. Photo: electroluxarabia.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Electrolux Super Cyclone is a lightweight canister vacuum cleaner that looks as good as it performs. It has an electrostatic duster that picks up the finest dirt, dust, spores, and pollen. Its accessories include a dusting tool and a hard floor nozzle.

Best for: Households and spaces prone to accumulating fine dirt, dust, spores, and pollen

Pros

Strong suction

Low noise

Bag-free cleaning

Easy to use

Cons

Bulky

Sometimes has poor filtration

Factors to consider when choosing a vacuum cleaner

With so many options available in the market, choosing the right vacuum cleaner can be a daunting task. Here are key factors to consider when buying a vacuum cleaner.

The type of vacuum cleaner

The filtration system

The suction power and cleaning performance

The durability of the appliance

The maintenance of the appliance

Noise levels and manoeuvrability

Bag or tank capacity

Ergonomics

Storage space

What is the most popular vacuum company?

The most popular vacuum cleaner brands in the world are Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Samsung, Electrolux, and Bissell.

What is the world's number 1 vacuum cleaner?

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum is the best overall vacuum cleaner according to Forbes. Hoover WindTunnel Max Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner is the best value cleaner, while Shark NV352 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is the best for pet hair.

What is the cost of a good quality vacuum cleaner?

The price of vacuum cleaners in SA varies with the type and features of the model. Good quality vacuum cleaners in South Africa cost more than R2,000.

The best vacuum cleaners in South Africa offer value for money. They have great suction power, are easy to use, and are efficient.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the best air fryers in South Africa. We live in an era where most South Africans are too busy with life.

As a result, easier and faster cooking methods have been adopted widely, especially the use of air fryers. Not only are these gadgets faster, but they also use less fat or cooking oil, making them a healthier cooking option.

Source: Briefly News