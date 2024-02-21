Cats are often considered less loving than dogs, but some cat breeds are known for their affectionate personality, and their playful behaviour can bring joy to a household. They are also known for their cuddly nature, providing companionship and forming strong bonds with their owners. Discover 15 large domestic cat breeds that you will love to cuddle.

When choosing a cat, it is essential to consider factors such as size, coat type, activity level, and personality to find the best match for your lifestyle. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

Cats are often used in therapeutic settings to provide emotional support and companionship. They are also known to have a calming effect in environments such as hospitals and nursing homes, and they can teach children valuable lessons about responsibility, empathy, and the importance of caring for others.

15 large domestic cat breeds you will love to cuddle

Cats have been selectively bred over generations to live alongside humans and adapt to a domesticated lifestyle. Domestic cats come in various breeds, each with unique characteristics, appearance, and temperament.

To determine the largest cat breeds, we analyzed factors such as size, personality, physical features, and intelligence. Data from Pure Wow and The Spruce Pets played a significant role in this research.

No. Cat name 1. Maine Coon 2. Ragdoll 3. Siberian 4. Birman 5. British Shorthair 6. Scottish Fold 7. Persian 8. Burmese 9. Savannah 10. Turkish Van 11. Chausie 12. Sphynx 13. Chartreux 14. Bombay 15. Abyssinian

1. Maine Coon

Maine Coon is one of the largest domestic cat breeds, known for their friendly and sociable temperament. Photo: @My Lovely Feline (modified by author)

The Maine Coon is one of the largest domestic cat breeds, known for its distinctive appearance, friendly nature, and intelligence. Its key characteristics include:

Size : They are one of the largest domestic cat breeds, with males typically weighing between 13 and 18 pounds and females between 8 and 12 pounds.

: They are one of the largest domestic cat breeds, with males typically weighing between 13 and 18 pounds and females between 8 and 12 pounds. Physical features : They have a long, sturdy body, a bushy tail, tufted ears, and large, expressive eyes. The breed's thick, water-resistant coat can come in various colours and patterns.

: They have a long, sturdy body, a bushy tail, tufted ears, and large, expressive eyes. The breed's thick, water-resistant coat can come in various colours and patterns. Personality: Maine Coons are known for their friendly and pleasant nature. They are often called gentle giants and are generally good with children and pets.

Maine Coons are known for their friendly and pleasant nature. They are often called and are generally good with children and pets. Intelligence: Maine Coons are considered one of the more intelligent cat breeds. They can learn tricks and are often quick learners.

2. Ragdoll

Renowned for their relaxed demeanour, Ragdolls are large and enjoy being held. Photo: @Basepaws (modified by author)

The Ragdoll is a large and affectionate cat breed known for its striking blue eyes, semi-longhair coat, and relaxed temperament. Its key features include:

Size: Ragdolls are a substantial and well-built cat breed. Adult males typically weigh 15 to 20 pounds, while females weigh 10 to 15 pounds.

Ragdolls are a substantial and well-built cat breed. Adult males typically weigh 15 to 20 pounds, while females weigh 10 to 15 pounds. Coat: Their semi-longhair coat is silky and soft, with various colour patterns, including colourpoint, mitted, and bicolour.

Their semi-longhair coat is silky and soft, with various colour patterns, including colourpoint, mitted, and bicolour. Colourpoint pattern : Ragdolls are known for their colourpoint pattern, where the body is lighter in colour than the points (ears, face, paws, and tail).

: Ragdolls are known for their colourpoint pattern, where the body is lighter in colour than the points (ears, face, paws, and tail). Eyes: One of the most distinctive features of Ragdolls is their large, striking blue eyes. The blue eye colour is standard for the breed.

3. Siberian

Siberians are large, have thick, luxurious coats, and are generally friendly. Photo: @My Lovely Feline (modified by author)

The Siberian cat is a large, strong, and resilient breed known for its thick, triple-layer coat and friendly nature. Its key characteristics include:

Size : Siberians are a robust and muscular breed, with adult males weighing 15 to 20 pounds and females 10 to 15 pounds.

: Siberians are a robust and muscular breed, with adult males weighing 15 to 20 pounds and females 10 to 15 pounds. Coat: They have a dense, water-resistant coat in various colours and patterns. The coat consists of a guard layer, awn hairs, and a downy undercoat, helping them adapt to cold climates.

They have a dense, water-resistant coat in various colours and patterns. The coat consists of a guard layer, awn hairs, and a downy undercoat, helping them adapt to cold climates. Hypoallergenic: While no cat breed is entirely hypoallergenic, Siberians are known to produce fewer allergens than many other breeds.

While no cat breed is entirely hypoallergenic, Siberians are known to produce fewer allergens than many other breeds. Origins: The Siberian cat is believed to have originated in Russia, where its thick coat helped it survive in the cold Siberian climate.

4. Birman

Birmans are social cats and typically get along well with children, other cats, and even dogs. Photo: @The Spruce Pets (modified by author)

The Birman, also known as the Sacred Cat of Burma, is a breed of domestic cat known for its striking appearance, friendly nature, and distinctive colour points. Its key features include:

Coat : Birmans have a silky semi-longhair coat that lacks an undercoat, making it less prone to matting. Their coat comes in various colours: seal, blue, chocolate, lilac, and more.

: Birmans have a silky semi-longhair coat that lacks an undercoat, making it less prone to matting. Their coat comes in various colours: seal, blue, chocolate, lilac, and more. White "Gloves": One of the distinctive features of Birmans is the contrasting white "gloves" on their paws, giving the appearance of wearing mittens.

One of the distinctive features of Birmans is the contrasting white "gloves" on their paws, giving the appearance of wearing mittens. Playful: While not as hyperactive as some breeds, Birmans enjoy interactive play and may be active well into adulthood.

5. British Shorthair

British shorthair is a chunky and plush cat breed with a calm and easygoing nature. Photo: @My Lovely Feline (modified by author)

The British Shorthair is a popular and distinctive cat breed known for its round face, dense coat, and easygoing temperament. Here are some key characteristics of the British Shorthair:

Size: They are medium to large cats, with males typically weighing between 12 and 20 pounds and females between 8 and 14 pounds.

They are medium to large cats, with males typically weighing between 12 and 20 pounds and females between 8 and 14 pounds. Coat: They have a dense, plush coat in various colours and patterns. The breed is known for its classic blue or grey coat but comes in other colours, such as cream, black, white, and more.

They have a dense, plush coat in various colours and patterns. The breed is known for its classic blue or grey coat but comes in other colours, such as cream, black, white, and more. Origins: The British Shorthair has a long history and is believed to have originated in Britain. It became popular in the late 19th century, and its distinctive appearance has made it a sought-after breed.

6. Scottish Fold

Scottish Folds have distinctive folded ears and are known for their sweet and gentle personality. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

The Scottish Fold is a distinctive cat breed known for its unique folded ears, round face, and sweet temperament. Here are some key characteristics of the Scottish Fold:

Folded ears: The most notable feature of the Scottish Fold is its folded ears, which give the cat a distinctive appearance. The fold is caused by a genetic mutation that affects the cartilage in the ear.

The most notable feature of the Scottish Fold is its folded ears, which give the cat a distinctive appearance. The fold is caused by a genetic mutation that affects the cartilage in the ear. Coat: They can have short or long-haired coats in various colours and patterns. The coat is typically dense and plush.

They can have short or long-haired coats in various colours and patterns. The coat is typically dense and plush. Personality: Scottish Folds are known for their gentle and calm demeanour. They are often described as affectionate and may enjoy being held or sitting in their owner's lap.

Scottish Folds are known for their gentle and calm demeanour. They are often described as affectionate and may enjoy being held or sitting in their owner's lap. Origins: The breed's origins can be traced back to a cat named Susie, discovered in Scotland in the early 1960s. The folded ear trait was selectively bred to establish the breed.

7. Persian

Persians are known for their distinctive flat face and luxurious coat. Photo: @Basepaws (modified by author)

The Persian cat is one of the oldest and most recognizable cat breeds, known for its luxurious long fur, distinctive flat face, and large, expressive eyes. Its key characteristics include:

Coat: Persian cats have a long, flowing coat that requires regular grooming to prevent matting.

Persian cats have a long, flowing coat that requires regular grooming to prevent matting. Face: The breed is characterized by its distinctive flat face and short nose, known as brachycephalic.

The breed is characterized by its distinctive flat face and short nose, known as brachycephalic. Personality : Persian cats are generally known for their calm and laid-back demeanour.

: Persian cats are generally known for their calm and laid-back demeanour. Quiet: Persians are not known for being overly vocal, making them suitable for people who prefer a calmer cat.

8. Burmese

Burmese cats are affectionate and enjoy spending time with their human companions. Photo: @Basepaws (modified by author)

The Burmese cat is a sleek and elegant breed known for its distinctive appearance, affectionate nature, and expressive eyes. Here are some key characteristics of the Burmese cat:

Coat: Burmese cats have a short, fine, and glossy coat that lies close to the body. The coat is usually solid, with shades ranging from sable (dark brown) to champagne and blue.

Burmese cats have a short, fine, and glossy coat that lies close to the body. The coat is usually solid, with shades ranging from sable (dark brown) to champagne and blue. Eye colour: The eye colour is typically gold or yellow, contributing to their charming appearance.

The eye colour is typically gold or yellow, contributing to their charming appearance. Origin: The Burmese breed has its roots in Southeast Asia, particularly Burma (now Myanmar).

9. Savannah

Savannah cats are crossbred between a domestic cat and a serval, can be large, and are often very social. Photo: @My Lovely Feline (modified by author)

The Savannah cat is a distinctive and exotic breed known for its striking appearance, which results from crossing a domestic cat with a serval, a wild African cat species. Here are some key characteristics of the Savannah cat:

Size: Savannah cats are generally large, with size classifications ranging from F1 (first generation, with a serval parent) to F6 (sixth generation, with domestic cat parents).

Savannah cats are generally large, with size classifications ranging from F1 (first generation, with a serval parent) to F6 (sixth generation, with domestic cat parents). Coat: They have a short to medium-length coat that may have spots, stripes, or marbled patterns.

They have a short to medium-length coat that may have spots, stripes, or marbled patterns. Ears: Savannah cats typically inherit the serval's large, slightly rounded ears.

Savannah cats typically inherit the serval's large, slightly rounded ears. Body structure: They have long, slender bodies with small heads.

10. Turkish Van

Turkish Vans are large and strong cats known for their love of water and friendly demeanour. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

The Turkish Van is a unique and ancient breed known for its distinctive colour pattern and love of water.

Coat: Turkish Vans have a semi-longhair smooth, silky, and water-resistant coat. The most characteristic feature is the colour pattern, often referred to as the "Van" pattern, which typically consists of a coloured tail and coloured patches on the head and body while the rest of the body is white.

Turkish Vans have a semi-longhair smooth, silky, and water-resistant coat. The most characteristic feature is the colour pattern, often referred to as the "Van" pattern, which typically consists of a coloured tail and coloured patches on the head and body while the rest of the body is white. Eyes: Turkish Vans are known for their large, almond-shaped eyes, which are typically amber or blue.

Turkish Vans are known for their large, almond-shaped eyes, which are typically amber or blue. Origins: The breed is believed to have originated in the Lake Van region of Turkey. It is one of the oldest known cat breeds and has a history that dates back centuries.

11. Chausie

Chausie is a mix of domestic and jungle cats, which can be large and friendly. Photo: @The Spruce Pets (modified by author)

The Chausie is a relatively rare and unique cat breed known for its wild appearance and hybrid ancestry. Here are some key characteristics of the Chausie:

Coat: They have a short coat that is dense, smooth, and close to the body. The coat can come in various colours and patterns, resembling the coat of their wild ancestors.

They have a short coat that is dense, smooth, and close to the body. The coat can come in various colours and patterns, resembling the coat of their wild ancestors. Appearance: Chausies have a sleek, athletic build and a somewhat wild and exotic appearance.

Chausies have a sleek, athletic build and a somewhat wild and exotic appearance. Colour: Chausies typically have a ticked coat, meaning each hair has multiple bands of colour.

Chausies typically have a ticked coat, meaning each hair has multiple bands of colour. Origins: The breed's origins trace back to the 1990s when breeders began crossing domestic cats with jungle cats.

12. Sphynx

Sphynx are known for lacking a fur coat and a wrinkled skin appearance. Photo: @My Lovely Feline (modified by author)

The Sphynx cat is a distinct and easily recognizable breed known for its lack of fur, large ears, and wrinkled skin. Despite its appearance, the Sphynx is not truly hairless; it has a fine layer of downy fuzz on its skin, giving it a soft feel. Its key characteristics include:

Hairlessness : While the Sphynx appears hairless, it has a short, fine coat that feels like peach fuzz. The lack of a full fur coat makes the cat's skin visible.

: While the Sphynx appears hairless, it has a short, fine coat that feels like peach fuzz. The lack of a full fur coat makes the cat's skin visible. Wrinkled skin : Sphynx cats often have a wrinkled appearance, especially around the head, neck, and shoulders.

: Sphynx cats often have a wrinkled appearance, especially around the head, neck, and shoulders. Large ears: Sphynx cats typically have large ears, contributing to their distinctive look.

Sphynx cats typically have large ears, contributing to their distinctive look. Warmth-seeking: Due to their lack of fur, Sphynx cats are known to seek warmth and may enjoy cuddling under blankets or with their owners.

13. Chartreux

With a robust build and a sweet temperament, Chartreux cats are known for their affectionate nature. Photo: @The Spruce Pets (modified by author)

The Chartreux is a distinctive and ancient breed known for its robust build, round face, and dense, water-resistant blue-grey coat. Its key characteristics include:

Size : Chartreux cats are medium to large.

: Chartreux cats are medium to large. Coat : They have a short, dense, and woolly blue-grey coat. The coat may have subtle variations in shade. The dense undercoat provides insulation, and the fur is water-resistant.

: They have a short, dense, and woolly blue-grey coat. The coat may have subtle variations in shade. The dense undercoat provides insulation, and the fur is water-resistant. Head and face: Chartreux cats have distinctive round faces with full cheeks and sweet expressions. Their eyes are large, round, and copper or gold in colour.

14. Bombay

Bombays have a compact and muscular build with a well-proportioned body. They are known for their graceful and elegant appearance. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

The Bombay cat is known for its sleek black coat, copper or gold-coloured eyes, and muscular build. Its key characteristics include:

Coat : The Bombay cat has a short, shiny, sleek black coat that lies close to the body. The coat is often described as patent leather.

: The Bombay cat has a short, shiny, sleek black coat that lies close to the body. The coat is often described as patent leather. Eyes : The breed is known for its large, round, and expressive copper or gold-coloured eyes.

: The breed is known for its large, round, and expressive copper or gold-coloured eyes. Friendly: They are usually friendly and sociable, getting along well with children and other pets.

15. Abyssinian

While not as large as some other breeds, Abyssinians are known for their active and affectionate personality. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

The Abyssinian is a sleek and elegant breed known for its distinctive ticked coat, playful personality, and athletic build. Its key characteristics include:

Coat: The Abyssinian's coat has a unique ticked pattern.

The Abyssinian's coat has a unique pattern. Colour: Abyssinians come in various colours, including ruddy (the most common), red, blue, and fawn.

Abyssinians come in various colours, including ruddy (the most common), red, blue, and fawn. Size: Abyssinians are medium-sized cats, with males typically weighing 8 to 12 pounds and females 6 to 10 pounds.

Abyssinians are medium-sized cats, with males typically weighing 8 to 12 pounds and females 6 to 10 pounds. Head and ears: They have a slightly wedge-shaped head with large, alert, almond-shaped eyes. The ears are large and pointed, contributing to their overall expressive appearance.

Which big domestic cat is more friendly?

Maine Coons are among the largest domestic cat breeds, and they are known for their gentle and friendly nature. They often get along well with children and pets and are considered gentle giants.

What is the biggest cat you can legally own?

Laws regarding the ownership of exotic or large cats vary widely depending on the country, state, and local regulations. In many places, owning big cats, such as lions, tigers, or leopards, as pets is highly restricted or outright prohibited due to safety concerns and the animals' complex needs.

In some areas, individuals may be required to obtain special permits or licenses to own certain exotic animals, and these permits are often granted only to accredited zoos, sanctuaries, or individuals with specific training and facilities to meet the animals' requirements.

Some cats are often used in therapeutic settings for emotional support and companionship. Photo: @CatTime (modified by author)

What cat is bigger than a Maine Coon?

The Maine Coon is one of the biggest cat breeds in the world, known for its substantial size and tufted ears. While Maine Coons are among the largest, there is another breed that can potentially surpass them in size: the Savannah cat.

Considerations when looking for a domestic cat

When looking for a cat to bring into your home, it is essential to consider various factors to ensure a good match between the cat and your lifestyle. Here are some key considerations:

Lifestyle and activity level

Consider your activity level and lifestyle. Some cats are more active and playful, while others are more laid-back and relaxed.

Space and living environment

Assess your living space. Some cats, like Maine Coons or Bengals, may require more space to roam and play. Others, like smaller breeds or seniors, may be well-suited to apartment living.

Age of the cat

Decide whether you want a kitten, adult, or senior cat. Kittens require more time and attention for training and socialization, while adult and senior cats may have established personalities.

Cats are often used in therapeutic settings to provide emotional support and companionship. Photo: @The Spruce Pets (modified by author)

Grooming needs

Consider the grooming needs of the cat. Long-haired breeds may require more regular grooming to prevent matting, while short-haired breeds generally require lower maintenance.

Allergies

If you or someone in your household has allergies, consider hypoallergenic breeds or spending time with a cat before bringing it home to ensure compatibility.

Temperament

Spend time interacting with the cat to gauge its temperament. Some cats are more independent, while others are social and affectionate.

Health history

Obtain information about the cat's health history, including vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and any pre-existing medical conditions.

Compatibility with other pets

If you have other pets, consider how they might react to a new cat. Some cats are more tolerant of other animals, while others may prefer to be the only pet in the household.

Cost of ownership

Consider the financial aspects of cat ownership, including veterinary care, food, grooming supplies, and other essentials.

Taking the time to thoroughly consider these factors will help you find a cat that fits well into your home and lifestyle. Whether adopting from a shelter or obtaining a cat from a breeder, responsible ownership involves providing a loving and suitable environment for the cat's well-being.

Above are the 15 large domestic cat breeds that you'll love to cuddle. Each breed has its own set of characteristics, and individual cats within a breed can vary in temperament and appearance. When choosing a cat, it is essential to consider factors such as size, coat type, activity level, and personality to find the best match for your lifestyle.

