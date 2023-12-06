South Africa is home to notable zoos and aquariums that offer glimpses into the world of wildlife and aquatic life, each contributing unique experiences to visitors interested in exploring South Africa's biodiversity. Top aquariums in Johannesburg are an ideal destination for families and children to experience a wonderful moment.

Zoos and aquariums in Johannesburg offer an incredible opportunity to connect with nature and learn about diverse animals. Photo: Dukas (modified by author )

Source: Getty Images

Zoos and aquariums in Johannesburg offer an incredible opportunity to connect with nature and learn about diverse animals. From the diverse wildlife at Johannesburg Zoo to the aquatic wonders found at places like Montecasino Bird Gardens, these attractions provide memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.

Top zoos and aquariums in Johannesburg

There are several superb things to do and enjoy in Johannesburg. One of the most adventurous things to do is to visit a zoo and explore the animals of the wild. One can decide to go as an individual or even visit with a family. In no particular order, here are some of the biggest and most prominent zoos in South Africa.

Johannesburg Zoo

A general view of animals at the Johannesburg Zoo on 15 May 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Sharon Seretlo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Address : Upper Park Road near Jan Smuts, Johannesburg 2122, South Africa

: Upper Park Road near Jan Smuts, Johannesburg 2122, South Africa Contact: +27 11 646 2000

Johannesburg Zoo is one of the largest zoos in South Africa. It hosts a wide range of animals, including elephants, gorillas, and rare white lions. The park focuses on conservation and education, offering various programs and experiences for visitors. The zoo also has an aquarium section within its premises and features various fish species, including freshwater and tropical fish.

Does Johannesburg Zoo allow alcohol? Alcoholic beverages and drinks in glasses or cans are not allowed. Animals, balls, balloons, and any items that may harm the animals in the zoo are also not allowed. Visitors can only bring their picnic baskets with food and beverages in plastic bottles.

Montecasino Bird Park

Top aquarium in Johannesburg. Photo: @MonteCasino Bird Park on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Boulevard, Johannesburg, 2055, South Africa

: Montecasino, 1 Montecasino Boulevard, Johannesburg, 2055, South Africa Contact : +27 11 511 1864

: +27 11 511 1864 Website: Bird Gardens

Situated in the Montecasino complex, this bird park features colourful birds, mammals, reptiles, and other exotic animals worldwide. Visitors can observe different fish species, water birds, and other aquatic life within the lush garden setting. The park has over 60 bird species, including scarlet ibis and Nicobar pigeons.

Lory Park

Lory Park is home to various bird species, including owls and other animals such as tortoises. Photo: @MonteCasino Bird Park on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : 181, Kruger Road President Park, Midrand, South Africa

: 181, Kruger Road President Park, Midrand, South Africa Contact: +27 11 315 7307

Lory Park Sanctuary is an internationally acclaimed zoo that has established a successful co-ordinate of animal care, education, and community recreation with the highest standards. It is home to various bird species, including owls and other animals such as tortoises.

Monkey and Bird Park

Benoni Monkey and Bird Park offers a relaxed environment with various birds, wildlife and Monkeys. Photo: @MonteCasino Bird Park on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : 244 Swallow Rd, Rynfield AH, Benoni, 1514, South Africa

: 244 Swallow Rd, Rynfield AH, Benoni, 1514, South Africa Contact: +27 82 787 3932

Benoni Monkey and Bird Park offers a relaxed environment with various birds, wildlife and Monkeys. It focuses on conservation efforts, education, and providing ethical sanctuaries for their respective animal species. This park allows visitors to learn about and appreciate the beauty of primates and birds in a natural setting while supporting conservation initiatives.

National Zoological Gardens of South Africa

Zebras in their enclosure with the Pretoria skyline in the background at the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa in Pretoria on 2 April 2020. Photo: Phill Magakoe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Address : 232 Boom Street, Pretoria, South Africa

: 232 Boom Street, Pretoria, South Africa Contact: +27 12 328 3265

National Zoological Gardens of South Africa, also known as the Pretoria Zoo, is the national zoo of South Africa founded by J. W. B. Gunning in 1899. It is one of the eight largest zoos in the world and one of the most highly rated. It houses various species, including big cats, primates, reptiles, mammals, fish, and birds. The zoo focuses on conservation and education.

Two Oceans Aquarium

Two Oceans Aquarium was opened on 13 November 1995 and comprises several exhibition galleries with large viewing windows. Photo: Gallo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa

: Dock Rd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa Contact: +27 21 418 3823

Situated at the V&A Waterfront, this aquarium showcases marine life from the Indian and Atlantic Oceans. The aquarium was opened on 13 November 1995 and comprises several exhibition galleries with large viewing windows. The aquarium houses various water species of fish, sharks, turtles, and penguins.

Snake City

Snake City is a fascinating snake and reptile park in Edenvale, Gauteng. Photo: @Hunyani Reptile Educational and Breeding Centre - SnakeCity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : 17 Voortrekker Avenue, Edenvale 1609 South Africa

: 17 Voortrekker Avenue, Edenvale 1609 South Africa Contact: +27 11 453 3257

Snake City, also known as Hunyani Reptile Educational Breeding Centre, is a fascinating snake and reptile park in Edenvale, Gauteng. In the park, visitors can enjoy exploring the reptile enclosures that house numerous snakes and crocodiles such as cobras, mambas, rattlesnakes, anacondas, pythons, king snakes, and crocodiles. Snake City boasts a snake club, courses, parties, a shop, and a snake removal service.

Bester Birds and Animals Zoo Park

Bester Birds and Animals Zoo Park features various birds and animals, such as monkeys, big cats, hyenas, foxes, and crocodiles. Photo: @Bester Bird And Animal Farm on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : 44 Simon Vermooten Road, Willowglen, Pretoria, South Africa

: 44 Simon Vermooten Road, Willowglen, Pretoria, South Africa Contact: +27 12 807 4192

Bester Birds and Animals Zoo Park was established in the 1980s by Mike Bester and his family. The park features various birds and animals, such as monkeys, big cats, kangaroos, hyenas, foxes, crocodiles, tortoises, squirrels, snakes, mountain lions, and iguanas.

It also hosts over 55 species of birds, including penguins, ground hornbills and black vultures. The park is also great for children's parties and boasts a tuck shop with snacks and refreshments.

Wokutakula Wildlife Education

The zoo is dedicated to the care of abused, orphaned, abandoned, unwanted, elderly wild, exotic and farm animals. Photo: @Wokutakula Wildlife Sanctuary NGO on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Address : 12 Elizabeth Road, Walkerville, 1876 South Africa

: 12 Elizabeth Road, Walkerville, 1876 South Africa Contact : +27 73 224 0123

: +27 73 224 0123 Facebook

Wokutakula Wildlife Education and Rescue Centre is mainly dedicated to the care of abused, orphaned, abandoned, unwanted, elderly, wild, exotic and farm animals. They offer wildlife education to individuals and schools, including basic animal caretaking, nature conservation and wildlife knowledge.

Croc City Crocodile and Reptile Park

Croc City Crocodile & Reptile Park was founded by Anton and Marietjie Lötter. Photo: @Croc City Crocodile and Reptile Park on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location : Corner of Cedar Road & R114 Nietgedacht 535 Chartwell, Chartwell, 2055, South Africa

: Corner of Cedar Road & R114 Nietgedacht 535 Chartwell, Chartwell, 2055, South Africa Contact: +27 83 657 7561

Founded by Anton and Marietjie Lötter, Croc City Crocodile & Reptile Park has become one of the most exciting attractions in South Africa, where visitors take part in thrilling activities such as holding a baby crocodile, touching exotic snakes and getting up close and personal with a tarantula. Visitors can also learn about and see various reptiles, including crocodiles, snakes, and tortoises.

What are the best places for zoos and aquariums in Greater Johannesburg?

Lory Park, Montecasino, Monkey and Bird Park, Johannesburg Zoo, and Snake City are the best zoos and aquariums in Greater Johannesburg.

Which places provide the best zoos & aquariums in Greater Johannesburg for kids and families?

Montecasino, Lory Park, and Johannesburg Zoo are the best family and kid-friendly zoos and aquariums in Greater Johannesburg.

Which zoo has the most animals in Gauteng?

The National Zoological Gardens of South Africa is the largest zoo in South Africa, with more than 9,000 animals from around 700 different species. The zoo is often considered one of the best in the world.

What is in a zoo?

Most long-established zoos exhibit general collections of animals, but some formed more recently specialize in particular groups, including primates, big cats, tropical birds, reptiles, and waterfowl. Marine invertebrates, fishes, and marine mammals are often kept in separate establishments known as aquariums.

The above are the top aquariums in Johannesburg and its environs. Exploring these spaces fosters a deeper appreciation for wildlife and conservation efforts while creating lasting memories of encountering fascinating creatures in the heart of the city. Each of these places offers different experiences and focuses, catering to various interests of visitors.

READ ALSO: Top 20 water parks in Gauteng with the most thrilling experiences

Briefly.co.za published about the top 20 water parks in Gauteng. The province boasts some of the best amusement venues in the country. Whether you seek heart-racing slides, wave pools, or family-friendly adventures, Gauteng's water parks offer many exhilarating experiences.

The numerous water parks in Gauteng make it easy for residents and visitors to quickly and easily find a spot to enjoy outdoor water activities. Most of these parks have sufficient activities for both kids and adults at varying fees.

Source: Briefly News