Top Universities that offer Psychology in South Africa 2022

The world went through a crisis during the pandemic, where many people were locked indoors, leading to the onset/exacerbation of several mental health disorders. If you have a dream to help those in need of mental health assistance, then this is the course for you. South Africa has some of the best universities, offering a high-standard learning experience. So, which universities offer Psychology in South Africa? Where can I study Psychology in South Africa?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africa has some of the best schools offering psychology worldwide. Photo: Lumi Nola

Source: UGC

Psychology is the science of the mind and behaviour. Therefore, studying Psychology in South Africa is a noble venture that will give you insight into how your mind works, understanding behind confusing aspects of human behaviour and much more.

However, before embarking on your application process, you need to know the top schools that offer this discipline, the basic requirements for enrollment and what courses are offered. Find all the information you need to start your journey as a Psychology major here.

What subjects do I need to study psychology in South Africa?

For most universities, to be accepted for a Psychology course, there are no specific subjects required other than the standard ones. However, studying Biology or Life Science can be an extra advantage.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Which is the best University to study psychology in South Africa?

Psychology is an interesting course to pursue as it helps students understand human behaviour and mental processes. Moreover, there is no better time to be a psychologist than in today's age, where mental health is taken as seriously as it should have been years ago.

Below is a list of universities that offer a bachelor's in Psychology. Briefly.co.za compiled this list based on global rankings, academic competency and resources.

1. University of Cape Town

The University of Cape Town is a public research university located in Cape Town in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Photo: Yasir Nisar

Source: UGC

The University of Cape Town, i.e., UCT, is one of the oldest universities in South Africa. The prestigious school has its main campus on the slopes of Table Mountain in Rondebosch.

The renowned UCT was established in 1918 and is located in the heart of Cape Town. UCT offers various programs, which include certificates, diplomas, degrees, masters, and doctorates.

It is ranked as the best University offering Psychology in South Africa. This top school offers a variety of Psychology courses, including:

Developmental Psychology

Psychology and Law

Neuropsychology

Social Psychology of Inequality

The Critical Psychology of Gender

Affective Neuroscience

Political Psychology

Counselling Theory and Practice

Neuropsychological Rehabilitation

2. Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch is ranked 5th among African universities for its superior resources and educational capacity. Photo: Andrevisser

Source: UGC

Ranked number 5 with one of the best educational systems in Africa, the University of Stellenbosch was founded in 1918. It is located in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

If you have asked yourself, where can I study psychology in South Africa? Stellenbosch is one of the top options, offering several undergraduate modules in the discipline. Furthermore, it is accredited by the DHET, SA, and EFMD-EQUIS.

Some of the courses offered at Stellenbosch include:

​​​Psychotherapy

Psychopathology

Psychometry

Vocational Psychology

Family Psychology

Community Psychology

Child Psychology

Cognitive Psychology

3. North-West University

Established in 2004, NWU is located in Potchefstroom in North West, South Africa. It has recorded about 60 and 70% acceptance rates, making it one of the most competitive institutions in Africa.

NWU is ranked third among the universities offering psychology in South Africa. Some of the courses offered include:

Clinical Psychology

Counselling Psychology

Research Psychology

Industrial Psychology

Educational Psychology

Neuropsychology

4. University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

The University of Witwatersrand was established in 1922. Photo: Zwavudi Mulelu

Source: UGC

The University of Witwatersrand was established in 1922 and is located in Johannesburg. The school has a whopping population of 30,000 scholars and 5,000 workers.

Commonly known as Wits, it is one of the most sought-after universities in South Africa. Wits offer a variety of great variety of classes for those enrolled in the discipline. Some of the interesting units offered include:

Abnormal Psychology III

Child & Adolescent Psychology III

Cognitive Neuropsychology III

Community Psychology III

Critical Social Psychology III

Health Psychology III

Psychotherapeutic Interventions III

5. University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria began with just 32 students in a small Victorian house to over 53,000 students in 2020. Photo: Klaus Viefelt

Source: UGC

The University of Pretoria is one of the most prestigious South African universities. It began with just 32 students in a small Victorian house to over 53,000 students in 2020. It is located in Pretoria and has 9 faculties and 1 business school.

UP is a practical boots-on-the-ground school producing socially impactful research for the world's most pressing issues. Some of the interesting units offered by the Psychology department include:

Theories and Paradigms in Psychology

Social Psychology

Community Psychology

Psychological Assessment

Psychopathology

Neuropsychology

What is the APS score for Psychology?

For a student to pursue a Psychology degree in South Africa, they must attain a minimum of an NQF level 4 certificate. Furthermore, they need an admission point score of over 21.

This list of universities that offer Psychology in Africa should be a guide as you try to make that leap and realise your dream. This unique discipline is more important than ever and is a noble path for prospective students.

READ ALSO: List of the 50 best universities in Africa.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article highlighting the 50 best universities in Africa.

Here is a comprehensive list of the top universities in Africa to keep in mind. Some factors considered when creating the list include academic competency, size of the universities, and resources, among others.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News