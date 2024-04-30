The bodies of 45 Botswana citizens involved in the Limpopo bus crash were reportedly repatriated today

The horrific crash occurred when the victims were on their way to an Easter gathering in Moria

Social media users continue to share feelings evoked by the tragic incident, and many extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims

The remains of the Limpopo bus crash victims were expatriated. Image: Lucas Ledwaba and stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The aftermath of the Limpopo bus crash has been marked by grief and uncertainty as families awaited news of their loved ones.

Repatriation process took place

The process of identification was difficult and emotionally taxing, with some bodies burnt beyond recognition.

However, after a month of painstaking efforts, authorities have completed the task, allowing the bodies to begin their journey back to Botswana. According to SABCNews, the bodies are repatriated today.

Lone survivor of bus crash

Amid the sorrow, the 8-year-old lone survivor of the crash has finally been reunited with her family in Botswana. She was hospitalised in South Africa and was discharged on 3 April.

Closure for Botswana families

People on both sides of the border continue to mourn the lives lost in the tragic accident.

They are hoping the repatriation will mark the beginning of a healing process for the deceased's families.

See comments from social media below:

Emmanuel Chirovera said:

"So heartbreaking, may their souls RIP."

Onty Bronia Kealotswe stated:

"We are broken as a nation of Botswana."

Melusi Myeni wrote:

"Rest eternally that's so sad."

Tisetso Mdluli asked:

"Does ZCC church contribute to this like assisting via burial preparations?"

Motea Rafapa shared:

"We are all still in tears."

Shumani Ramavhona added:

"Rest in peace."

Certified Khulichina highlighted:

"The N1 north is notorious during holidays and the government has been saying they will do something."

Lone survivor returns to Botswana

In a related article, Briefly News reported that The sole survivor of the tragic R518 bus accident in Limpopo, which left 45 people dead, has been discharged from hospital.

The eight-year-old was chaperoned by her mom and medical staff to the Polokwane International Airport, where she flew to Botswana via the OR Tambo International Airport.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News