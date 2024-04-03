The eight-year-old girl who survived the Limpopo bus crash that claimed 45 lives returns to Botswana

Lorraine Siako was discharged from the hospital and chaperoned to the airport by medical staff and her mom

The girl's maternal grandmother was one of the occupants of the bus who succumbed to their injuries

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered accidents and current affairs on radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line

Eight-year-old Lorraine Siako, who survived a deadly bus crash that left 45 people dead, returns home to Botswana with her mother.

Source: Getty Images

The sole survivor of the tragic R518 bus accident in Limpopo, which left 45 people dead, has been discharged from hospital.

Limpopo bus crash survivor returns to Botswana

According to IOL, the eight-year-old was chaperoned by her mom and medical staff to the Polokwane International Airport, where she flew to Botswana via the OR Tambo International Airport on 3 April 2024.

Lorraine Siako was cleared to travel after health practitioners determined she was recovering well.

Eight-year-old survivor reunited with her mom

According to the Tzaneen Voice, Lorraine's mother, Gaolebalwe, saw her daughter at the Mokopane Hospital in Mahwelereng on 30 March 2024.

Gaolebalwe lost her mother, Lorraine's grandmother, Onkemetse, in the fatal bus crash.

Limpopo bus accident claims 45 lives

The bus travelling from Botswana to Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge in Limpopo and fell into the ditch on 28 March 2024.

Authorities said of the 34 bodies retrieved from the wreckage, only nine victims were positively identified.

South Africans relieved by 8-year-old's recovery

Netizens were pleased with the girl's recovery; however, they were concerned about the trauma she's suffered.

Mageba said:

"The girl must be in trauma , I hope she will get RAF."

YOU ARE UGLY BUT I added:

"And you get people that say “God doesn’t exist “"

TroubleGal commented:

"A true definition of survivor. I wish her all beautiful things in life. May God keep blessing her."

Kgomotso Tlhapane was worried about the survivor's mental health:

"Shame man, I'm sure she is thankful to have survived. However the trauma will stay with her for life, I'm glad they covered her face."

Abulela_Fulek said:

"This makes me so emotional so glad she’s okay."

Multi-vehicle collision Horror on N14 leaves 24 hurt

In related Briefly News, a multi-vehicle pile-up on the N14 in Centurion left 24 people needing medical assistance.

Authorities said a truck reportedly rammed into 18 vehicles; however, it's unclear what caused the crash.

Many motorists who use that stretch of road voiced their concerns about reckless driving due to lack of surveillance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News