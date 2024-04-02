A 54-year-old man who reportedly shot and killed his wife during a church service in Limpopo is behind bars

The man is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Netizens were taken aback by the brazen shooting in a place of worship filled with congregants

The man who killed his wife in front of congregants during a church service in Limpopo has handed himself over to the police. Images: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

The man who allegedly shot and killed his wife in Limpopo will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Man fatally shoots wife during church service

According to the SAPS website, the 54-year-old reportedly shot his 45-year-old wife during a sermon at a church in Makonde Shadani on Saturday.

Police said witnesses saw the husband enter the place of worship around 6pm and shoot the victim before fleeing.

Suspect hands himself over to authorities

As reported by TimesLIVE, the man handed himself to the police on Monday. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said when the man was detained, they retrieved a weapon they believed was used in the church shooting.

The reason for the murder is yet unknown; however, police are reportedly investigating.

Netizens taken aback by the church shooting

People across the country were shocked by the brazen shooting and killing witnessed by scores of congregants.

SigaBopha exclaimed:

“Abafundisi Jehova!”

Elite King James questioned:

“I wonder why he did that.”

Tat'uRadebe said:

“Killing mother of your kids. How do you turn around and tell them you love them?”

Motlatsi Rakolobe asked:

"Where was the blood of Jesus? I thought in church they are well protected..."

Ihhashi lamaNjomane said:

"Haibo, people don’t fear churches even anymore! Wow"

