A 19-year-old teenager from Giyani in Limpopo got into an argument with her older brother

The argument became fatal after the girl lunged at her sibling with a knife and she allegedly stabbed him to death

South Africans mourned the loss and were concerned that violence in Limpopo was on the rise

GIYANI, LIMPOPO – The South African Police Service arrested a 19-year-old girl from Giyani in Limpopo after she killed her older brother during an argument.

Fight between Giyani siblings becomes fatal

According to TimesLIVE, the teenager and her 27-year-old brother got into an argument on 30 March, which escalated into violence. The brother allegedly assaulted his younger sister. In retaliation, she fetched a knife and allegedly stabbed him to death.

Realising what she had done, the teenager handed herself in at the police station and informed the police that she had allegedly stabbed her brother. She was arrested two days later.

The incident saddened netizens

South Africans commenting on Facebook were stunned by how the fight escalated. Some were worried that violence in Limpopo was getting worse.

Ketile Pele thakgaetala said:

“Children from the same mother fighting to the death. It’s one of the reasons why most people trust a stranger to be their mother’s child rather than their siblings.”

Zamokuhle Mkhize asked:

“What’s going on in Limpopo?”

Marubs Marubini said:

“This is why I hate arguments.”

Darkling Zondi said:

“People of today are self-centred. It’s all about them.”

Bongani Mgubela said:

“If you are patient in one moment of anger, you will escape a hundred days of sorrow.”

