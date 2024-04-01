The South African Police Service is investigating the death of a metro police officer in Durban

the officer was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who is also a metro police officer, and the boyfriend was arrested

South Africans offered different theories as to why they believed the man allegedly killed his girlfriend

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested a metro police officer after he allegedly killed his girlfriend. His girlfriend was also a metro police officer.

Durban metro police officer allegedly kills girlfriend

According to eNCA, the officer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death while they were drinking alcohol. After the man allegedly killed his girlfriend, he then took a video and allegedly posted the gruesome act on social media. He will appear in court on 2 April.

South Africans discuss the murder

Netizens on Facebook shared theories as to why they believe the man killed his girlfriend.

Disego Riks said:

"Trust issues and cheating can cause a lot of pain in relationships. This is sad and painful."

Phakamile Bhanqo Nomandla said:

"I fear this province for many reasons. I'd choose to walk away in any confrontation."

Name, Shame, and Expose Durban asked:

"Ask the right questions: What led up to this situation?"

Temo Most said:

"Office romance gone bad."

Derek Dirtyjob Phewa Kamkhulisi said:

"I wonder what kinds of fights or arguments between the lovers caused someone's death."

Siya Mazizi said:

"Police officers should stop dating."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"The reason I have no desire to argue with anyone. I choose to walk away because I want peace."

