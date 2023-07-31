Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao's boyfriend was arrested for her brutal murder four months ago

The 30-year-old man was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after police discovered she was killed before her car was set on fire

South Africans are grateful for the breakthrough in the case but are hoping to see the young mom get justice

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend, Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao. Rabalao was a young mom who worked as an IT specialist in Centurion, Pretoria.

A young woman's boyfriend has been charged with her murder. Images: Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The man was nabbed in KwaZulu-Natal four months after the murder was committed.

Man charged with murder of girlfriend and setting her on fire

Rabalao's body was found on the 7th of March in Midrand. Her lifeless body was set alight in her Mercedes Benz.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, the cops received a phone call at around 9pm about a burning a car. They managed to extinguish the fire and found a body in the front seat, reports News24.

During police investigations, Masondo said the police established that Rabalao was killed before she was set on fire, and her boyfriend subsequently became a suspect.

According to TimesLIVE, the 30-year-old accused is expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court and faces a murder charge.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says the police will continue prioritising cases where children and women are victims.

South Africans want justice for young woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend

@GumbiJabulano said:

"We welcome the news, and we want hard justice for her!"

@Kamogelo_Mabuse said:

"May Justice be served. May we get some TV media houses coverage? We want to know the full story."

@Kgadi33589347 said:

"This is really heartbreaking, RIP, Malebo."

@NqununuHQ said:

"I know capital punishment has a dark history in our country, but we need it for violent crimes."

@TshepoChuene6 said:

"May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace. Let's hope she gets the justice she deserves "

@Proudly012 said:

"Relationships are death traps, unfortunately."

@Kemaseka said:

"What a breakthrough. Fight, baby girl, fight. You are missed "

@black_womb1 said:

"Someone said that these men have the same attitude of those apartheid white men, "you do as I say or I kill you" attitude. Oppressors' attitude, they kill, they abuse, they treat you as their property. Sies!"

