The police arrested a couple from Pretoria after the husband, who was believed to be dead, was caught driving a stolen car

The couple is also suspected of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend and burying him in the husband's place

The police plan on exhuming the body to determine the real identity of the dead person that was buried

A married couple Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu were arrested. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

PRETORIA - A couple was arrested by the police after the husband, who was declared dead last year, was nabbed in a stolen car.

The Tshwane police are trying to find the identity of the person buried in the husband's place.

Tshwane married couple charged with murder

Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu are facing charges of murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

Sibusiso was believed to have died in a house fire last year but reports claim the burnt body is of Lerato's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter Sibusiso Sithebe.

According to New24, the police have applied to have the body exhumed, and the identity of the charred body has not been confirmed.

Mzansi discuss the similarity in this case and Thabo Bester's escape

@Collen_KM said:

"No wonder our ancestors are not answering us, they are probably alive somewhere."

@Hautsommet3 mentioned:

"I ain’t gonna believe any more news about someone passing away, I need to physically see the body and touch it to make sure from now on."

@MakiMarish posted:

"Thabo Bester has multiplied."

@OscarMagud tweeted:

"South Africa is a Netflix movie!"

@JeanyMotlokoa wrote:

"It was for insurance purposes I assume."

@GodPenuel added:

"We're living binnekant, phakathi inside, within a Hollywood movie!"

@JustStar_ asked:

"So Thabo Bester saw this trick from someone?"

