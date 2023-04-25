A young man who got cut off by his ex-girlfriend took extreme measures to re-establish contact with her

The man stood outside her res building at the University of Venda and begged her to unblock his phone number

The video of his desperate plea had social media users feeling sorry for him, and they said the girl should unblock him

A video of man pleading his ex-girlfriend to unblock him went viral. Image: @king_moreki94

A video of a man going through heartache had people in their feels. It seems he was ghosted by his woman, who wanted nothing to do with him anymore.

Video of a man professing his love goes viral

As a last resort, he loudly declared his love for her in the middle of the night outside a Univen Res building.

He kept saying in the clip posted by @king_moreki94, "I love you, Tshiamo" and begged her to unblock while she looked at him from outside her res room's window.

Mzansi amused by man's attempt to win ex back

Although some people might consider his behaviour creepy, hopeless romantics in the comments said Tshiamo should hear him out after his courageous move. Others commiserated about the effects of mjolo.

Watch the video below:

TikTokker's comments about the viral video

@ErnestNesty145 said:

"The feeling of being blocked out of nowhere."

@CandisDoshPeters posted:

"Love at that age is the best love."

@sis’Bongs mentioned:

"Ncooh, he just wants to be unblocked hle."

@Anzanie_Topnotch wrote:

"We should have an all-night prayer for Univen students."

@user4993050198587 commented:

"Mjolo is not for the fainted hearted"

@Nia_is stated:

"This is the sweetest thing ever!!! we will discuss why we blocked him later.. but for now."

@Lebo added:

"Last it was a girl wanna jump now mjolo. Univen is a country on its own."

@Mukhethwanwahadzhi mentioned:

"Did it get to the unblock me point, sorry mjolo will be the end of us."

