An elderly man who looked like he was using the escalator for the first time was recorded struggling to balance

People at the shopping centre laughed at him while he held on for his life and eventually fell at the end of the moving stairs

The video angered a lot of South Africans on social media because no one tried to help the madala

An old man was recorded falling off an escalator and the video went viral. Image: @sipho1

Source: TikTok

An old man's trip to the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg became a nightmare because of his unpleasant experience on the escalator.

Madala using escalator for the first time goes viral

The man can be seen in the video posted by @sipho1_ looking confused about how an escalator works, as he held onto the handrails. He was visibly off balance and took a tumble when he got off the moving staircase.

Shoppers watched in amusement and were laughing out loud as the man suffered public embarrassment. The video saddened netizens who watched the viral TikTok, and many expressed that people are losing their humanity.

Many said they would have tried to help him instead of making him a public spectacle. Watch the TikTok video below.

Mzansi heartbroken by the old man's fall

@mahlabi12 said:

"There’s really no humanity in Mzansi, people would rather laugh at you instead of helping you."

@Shengu22 posted:

"What is funny, is some people have no humanity."

@user3061676363320 commented:

"That boy is busy like a toddler, no ice cream ngabe usiza umtomdala."

@user9410836247273 mentioned:

"Very painful not funny at all."

@Sino asked:

"Why is the gentleman behind him not assisting him there is nothing to cheer about here?"

@NthabiStunningSeng wrote:

"No one stepped close to help him get off? Mxm"

@Fikile Makubo:

"Isono guys."

@Marubini Thanwana mentioned:

"Unbelievable! Shame on all people who're mocking the poor old man instead of helping him. Our young people have no respect for adults anymore.

@misscooper_18 added:

"Gauteng people are heartless, instead of helping the old man you watch, laugh and record him."

