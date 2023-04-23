One man posted a TikTok video going crazy for a few seconds after his dog tried to show him some love

The two were chilling outside, listening to a Mariah Carey song, and the dog decided to lick his face

The man joked that the dog forgot that it was black because black people don't normally interact with their dogs like that

One man got panicked after his dog licked his face. Image: @shaunwilberforce

Source: TikTok

A wholesome video of a man hanging out with his dog went viral on TikTok. The animal tried to sneak in a smooch from his dog owner but got called to order.

The gent @shaunwilberforce posted the video on his TikTok page. He clearly was not about that life and didn't appreciate his dog's attempt to show him some affection. His dramatic reaction got more than 271 000 views, and hundreds of people said the sentimental music playing in the background got the animal in his feels.

Dog experts reveal why dogs lick people's faces

According to Kennel Club, licking is an instinctive and natural behaviour of dogs.

"For them it’s a way of grooming, bonding, and expressing themselves. Your dog may lick you to say they love you, to get your attention, to help soothe themselves if they’re stressed, to show empathy or because you taste good to them."

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers urges the man to give his dog attention

@slindie01 said:

"Watches too much TV this one."

@miss_thing040 mentioned:

"He’s in his feels, akere you’re playing Mariah Carey?"

@chelliekruger1 posted:

"It hurts their feelings even if they show emotion and you move away."

@thulani_hh stated:

"Don’t you dare? I hate it when people do that. Let the dog kiss you. "

@Olebogeng mentioned:

"Give the dog some love hau!"

@davevanboren posted:

"You set the mood with the song though? "

@viwe.dev wrote:

"I blame the song."

@nhlanhlanqoko wrote:

"That's me when the relationship starts getting too serious."

