Who is Lauren Chandiram? All you need to know about Robert James-Collier’s wife

Lauren Chandiram came into the limelight in 2007 after her relationship with British television actor Robert James-Collier became public. Rob is best known for playing the lead role of Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015 and as Liam Connor in Coronation Street (2006). He was voted sexiest male in 2007 and 2008 at the British Soap Awards. How well do you know Robert James-Collier’s wife?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lauren Chandiram is a celebrity spouse known for being the wife of actor Rob James-Collier (pictured). Photo: @Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Actor Robert James-Collier previously worked in the corporate world. He holds a business degree from the University of Huddersfield and a Master’s degree in marketing from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. Rob quit his job in the mid-2000s to focus on acting, and he is doing well. His personal life is also in order, and he is a proud husband and father.

Lauren Chandiram’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Lauren Chandiram

Lauren Chandiram Date of birth: Not known

Not known Age: Not known

Not known Lauren Chandiram's nationality: British

British Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Husband: British actor Robert James-Collier

British actor Robert James-Collier Children: Son Milo

Son Milo Profession: Not known

Not known Known for: Being the wife of Robert James-Collier

Being the wife of Robert James-Collier Lauren Chandiram’s Instagram: Does not have an account

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Lauren Chandiram’s age

Rob James-Collier’s wife, Lauren Chandiram, has kept her personal life away from the public despite being married to a celebrity. She has never shared her date of birth; therefore, her age is not known. Details about Lauren Chandiram’s parents, siblings, and early life are also not available.

Lauren Chandiram’s partner and children

Actor Rob James-Collier and his partner made their relationship public in 2007, and they have one son together. Photo: @Eamonn McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Chandiram is the wife of renowned English actor Robert James-Collier. Their relationship gained media attention in 2007 when they were photographed attending the premiere of Downton Abbey, a series in which Rob played the lead character, Thomas Barrow. However, the couple might have started dating earlier than 2007 but kept things under wraps.

When they made their romance public, Rob had just been voted Sexiest Man in the British Soap Awards. Rob was 31, and Lauren was in her twenties. The couple has never revealed if they made their union official.

Rob James-Collier and Lauren Chandiram are blessed with a son called Milo James-Collier, born in 2010. The television actor also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

What does Lauren Chandiram do for a living?

When she met the Coronation Street actor, Lauren was running a clothes shop in Buckinghamshire. She had plans to open a clothing fashion store in Manchester once she moved in with Robert. Mirror also reported at the time that the gorgeous Chandiram had turned down numerous modelling gigs because she did not like being in the limelight.

Lauren Chandiram’s net worth

The British celebrity wife has not made her source of income public, and her net worth in 2022 is not known. Her husband Rob has an estimated fortune of $1.5 million, which he earned from his successful television career.

Lauren Chandiram’s height and weight

Rob James-Collier’s wife has enviable body measurements that would have been perfect if she had pursued a career in modelling. However, she never wanted to live in the public eye and did not consider becoming a model. She has a slim body and stands at 6 feet 2 inches, a few inches shorter than her husband, who is 6 feet 3.25 inches tall. Her weight is not known.

After starting to live with Rob, Lauren Chandiram has made occasional red-carpet appearances with her husband. However, she has ensured her personal life is out of the spotlight. She is also not active on social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Michaela Coel: age, husband, gender, Emmy speech, awards, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Michaela Coel, an award-winning Ghanaian-British actress. She is best recognized for playing Tracey Gordon on Channel 4’s Chewing Gum from 2015 to 2017.

In September 2021, Michaela made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You. She wrote, directed and starred in the HBO/BBC One comedy-drama.

Source: Briefly News