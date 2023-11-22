Facts and bio of Heather Carmillia Joseph, 21 Savage's mom

Heather Carmillia Joseph is a celebrity mom. She is the mother of British rapper, songwriter and record producer Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, famous as 21 Savage. He is known for songs such as Glock In My Lap, Another One Of Me and Hours In Silence and has won awards such as Grammy, Billboard, and MTV Video Music. What is known about the rapper’s mother? Find out below.

Musician 21 Savage and his mother Heather Carmillia Joseph (L-R) during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Heather Carmillia Joseph has supported her son's career since he began rapping, and one can tell through her Instagram posts that she is proud of him. She single-handedly raised the rapper in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Below are details about the rapper's mom, including Heather Carmillia Joseph’s age.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Heather Carmillia Joseph Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Caribbean Island, Dominica Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality British Ethnicity Caribbean Religion Ifa Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status In a relationship Partner Dr.Amsu Anpu Profession Entrepreneur

Where is Heather Carmillia Joseph from?

She was born in the Caribbean Island of Dominica. She spent her childhood in the United Kingdom. According to an Instagram post she shared on 1 August 2021, both her parents are deceased.

What is Heather Carmillia Joseph’s nationality?

Heather Carmillia Joseph posing in a Japanese outfit (L) and a gorgeous black outfit (R). Photo: @heatherj4life on Instagram (modified by author)

She is British. In Heather Carmillia Joseph’s interview with 21 Crumpets, one could hear her speak with a British accent.

What is Heather Carmillia Joseph’s ethnicity?

She was born on the Caribbean Island of Dominica to Caribbean parents. Her ethnicity is Caribbean.

How old is 21 Savage’s mom?

In an Instagram post she shared on 2 July 2020, wishing herself a happy birthday, she mentioned that she was turning 46.

So, as of 2023, 21 Savage's mom's age is 49. She celebrates her birthday on the 2nd of July each year, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. Moreover, in a 24 July 2023 Instagram video, it is clear that she is 49 because, at the beginning of that video, it is written, '49 years and still counting.'

What is Heather Carmillia Joseph’s religion?

The entrepreneur and her son, 21 Savage, follow the Ifa religion. It is a complex religion that originated from the Yoruba land and is practised in the form of complex religious systems and other Afro-American faiths.

Personal life

Heather Carmillia Joseph posing in a black and white outfit. Photo: @heatherj4life on Instagram (modified by author)

She is in a relationship with Dr Amsu Anpu, an endocrinologist and British expatriate. She was previously married to Kevin Cornelius Emmons. The two, however, divorced. They had four children: Tayman Abraham Josep, 21 Savage, Kyra and Jayda Davis.

All of her children are not known to the public. She also has children with Amsu Anpu. Her other children include Quantivayus, who is well-recognized as Tay-Man. Her two sons, Tay-Man and TM1Way, are deceased. The two were famous rappers. Her twin daughters, Kyra and Jayda, are choreographers, and they live in London.

Heather Carmillia Joseph's son, 21 Savage, is a famous rapper who has collaborated with popular rappers such as Drake, Post Malone, Offset and Zaytoven. His song Rockstar, which features Post Malone, won Top Rap Song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Who is Savage Mom Life Heather?

She is an American social media personality. Many people confuse her with 21 Savage's mother because of the similarities in their names. She is a TikTok star who has garnered over 6 million followers on her TikTok account. She is known for posting comedy, trends and dance videos.

Heather Carmillia Joseph is the mother of British rapper 21 Savage. She was born on the Caribbean island of Dominica. Her children are famous in the entertainment industry, and she is currently in a relationship with Dr Amsu Anpu.

