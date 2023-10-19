Who is Erin Krakow dating? All about the American actress

Erin Krakow is an American actress and producer who rose to notoriety for her roles in Army Wives, It Was Always You, When Calls the Heart, and The Wedding Cottage. She has been in the industry for over ten years and has received accolades. While this is the case, her personal life remains an interest to many. Who is she dating?

Actress Erin Krakow visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta.

Source: Getty Images

Erin is reportedly dating Australian actor Ben Rosenbaum, with whom she has starred in When Calls the Heart. They sparked dating rumours after posting similar photos on their Instagram pages, where they had tagged each other. However, the co-stars have not confirmed whether the dating rumours are true.

Erin’s profile summary and bio

Full name Erin Krakow Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1984 Age 39 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 9 inches Weight in kilograms 58 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress, producer Net worth Approximately $4 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Erin Krakow’s age

Erin (aged 39 years old as of 2023) was born on 5 September 1984 to Dr Elliot and Morgan Krakow in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she grew up with her brother Kyle. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Erin Krakow’s height

She is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 58 kilograms. Erin has brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements are 36-26-36 inches.

Erin Krakow’s education

According to sources, Erin attended Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida and completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama degree at the Juilliard School in New York City.

Erin Krakow’s career

After completing her studies, she made her acting debut in 2010 in a television drama titled The Importance of Being Earnest.

Thereafter, she secured a recurring role as Tanya Gabriel in Army Wives, a Lifetime television drama series, from 2010 to 2012.

Erin Krakow’s movies and TV shows

Erin Krakow poses for a portrait on the set of Hallmark's When Calls the Heart Season 4 at Jamestown in Langley, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin.

Source: Getty Images

Erin has been in the entertainment industry for over ten years and has appeared in many movies and television series that have showcased her acting versatility. Some of her credits follow next:

Movies

2023: The Wedding Cottage as Vanessa Doyle

as Vanessa Doyle 2021: It Was Always You as Elizabeth

as Elizabeth 2019: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen as Ella

as Ella 2019: A Summer Romance as Samantha Walker

as Samantha Walker 2018: Marrying Father Christmas as Miranda Chester

as Miranda Chester 2017: Engaging Father Christmas as Miranda

as Miranda 2016: Finding Father Christmas as Miranda

as Miranda 2014: A Cookie Cutter Christmas as Christie Reynolds

as Christie Reynolds 2014: Chance at Romance as Samantha Hart

Television shows

2014-2023: When Calls the Heart as Elizabeth Thatcher

as Elizabeth Thatcher 2017: NCIS as Elizabeth Dean

as Elizabeth Dean 2016: Good Girls Revolt as Maureen

as Maureen 2015: NCIS: Los Angeles as Emily Moore

as Emily Moore 2013: Castle as Julie Rogers

as Julie Rogers 2010-2012: Army Wives as Specialist Tanya Gabriel

Erin Krakow’s net worth

According to Tuko, Erin has a net worth estimated at $4 million from her career as an actress and producer. When she is not acting or producing, she does social media influencing, from which she earns between $753 to $1,255 per post.

Erin Krakow’s boyfriend

The actress prefers keeping her dating life private, so knowing concrete information about her relationship status can be difficult. Notably, AmoMama mentions that she may be dating her co-star, Ben Rosenbaum.

They sparked dating rumours in January 2023 after sharing snaps of each other on Instagram. Recently, they shared adorable snapshots of their beloved dog, Willoughby.

Erin shared a photo of Willoughby lounging on the bed with Ben’s name tagged in the post, while he also posted another picture of their furry companion taken outdoors and tagged her.

Erin Krakow’s husband

Although it has been mentioned that Erin and Ben may be dating, no information has been found stating that she is married. As such, she does not have a husband.

Did Erin Krakow marry Daniel Lissing?

Erin and Daniel have never exchanged wedding vows nor dated in the past. Reports state that their on-screen romance tends to confuse fans, who later conclude that they are dating when this is not the case.

Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow at the Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Barry King.

Source: Getty Images

Why did Jack leave When Calls the Heart?

Daniel Lissing, who plays Jack on the television show, chose to leave When Calls the Heart following a resolution not being reached about his contract.

The production team considered replacing Daniel with another actor but realised he had excellent on-screen chemistry with Erin and chose not to. Thus, his character had to be discontinued.

Erin Krakow has ensured to balance her career and personal life such that the public does not know about every part of her life. It remains unconfirmed if she is dating her co-star, Ben Rosenbaum.

