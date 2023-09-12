All about Deborah Lin, James Gandolfini’s spouse: Life after husband’s demise
Deborah Lin is a former American actress and model best known as James Gandolfini’s spouse. A renowned actor, James was widely recognized for starring in The Sopranos. He received five Screen Actors Guild and three Emmy Awards for his natural talent. Sadly, Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013. So, how has life been for Deborah over a decade after her husband’s sudden death?
Following James’s untimely death, Lin opted to live a low-key life away from the spotlight. She relocated to California with her daughter, Liliane, intending to start afresh and leave behind their memories of living in New York City.
Deborah Lin’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Deborah Lin Gandolfini
|Nickname
|Deborah
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1968
|Birthplace
|Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
|Age
|55 years old (2023)
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|The University of Western Australia
|Height in feet
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Weight pounds
|132
|Body measurements in inches
|38-28-36
|Shoe size
|7 (US)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Widow
|Late spouse
|James Gandolfini
|Children
|1
|Profession
|Former actress and model
|Net worth
|$20 million
How old is Deborah Lin?
Deborah Lin (aged 55 as of 2023) was born in 1968 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She attended the School of Earth and Environment before proceeding to The University of Western Australia for her bachelor’s degree.
Deborah Lin’s height
The former on-screen star stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 38-28-36 inches. Lin features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Professional career
Lin reportedly started her career in the world of glamour as a model. She later made her acting debut in 1993, starring in Showtime’s drama Red Shoe Diaries. Deborah appeared in the third episode of season two, titled Runway.
How much is Deborah Lin’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deborah has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful former modelling and acting careers.
Deborah Lin’s profiles
The Honolulu native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Who was James Gandolfini?
With a career spanning over three decades, the late Gandolfini had appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:
- True Romance (1993)
- Angie (1994)
- Crimson Tide (1995)
- The Juror (1996)
- Fallen (1998)
- The Last Castle (2001)
- Sesame Street (2002)
- Saturday Night Live (2004)
- Lonely Hearts (2006)
- In the Loop (2009)
- Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
- Mint Julep (2010)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
- Nicky Deuce (2013)
- The Drop (2014)
How did James Gandolfini and Deborah Lin meet?
The couple met in 2006 when Lin was working as a model, and James was in Los Angeles filming a movie. They began dating and eventually got engaged in 2007. The duo exchanged nuptials on 30 August 2008 after two years of dating. Their daughter, Liliane, was born on 10 October 2012.
However, this was Gandolfini’s second marriage, as he was previously married to Marcy Wudarski. The ex-pair divorced in December 2002 and shared a son, Michael Gandolfini.
James Gandolfini’s death
The late Hollywood star died suddenly at 51 on 19 June 2013 while on a family vacation. An autopsy later confirmed he had suffered a heart attack. His funeral service was held on 27 June 2013 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Height, Manhattan, New York City.
What was James Gandolfini's worth when he died?
James’ net worth was allegedly $70 million at his death. His primary source of income was his successful acting career. So, who inherited James Gandolfini’s fortune? The actor was survived by his wife, Deborah and two children.
According to his will, Liliane and Lin would each inherit 20% of his estate upon his death. His two sisters divided the remaining 60% of James’ estate equally. On the other hand, the actor left behind a $7 million life insurance fund for his son Michael.
He also inherited all his father’s clothing and jewellery. Liliane and Michael each received 50% of a property in Manhattan and land in Italy. Gandolfini also set aside $500,000 for each of his two nieces.
Deborah Lin gained notoriety after she married the late Hollywood star James Gandolfini. The duo enjoyed marital bliss until James’ sudden death in 2013.
