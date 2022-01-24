Elif 2 teasers for February 2022: Elif refuses to steal money for Cemal

Cemal kidnaps Elif for refusing to help him steal Rabia's money. He later makes the clueless Rabia watch over the girl when he catches her trying to escape. Elif 2 teasers for February 2022 highlights what will happen to other characters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Selin Sezgin plays the role of Melek (Elif's mum) in Elif Season 2. Photo: @selinsezgiinn

Source: Instagram

For months now, Elif Season 2 has stuck to its promise of spoiling viewers with mind-blowing entertainment. But did you know that eExtra's Elif 2 cast members are Turkish? The Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish series has five seasons. Meanwhile, the first and second seasons have already got people addicted to the show.

Elif 2 teasers for February 2022

Gonca is getting close to Sedar. However, Necdet ruins her plans by discovering her intentions. Later, Gonca lies to Necdet about being pregnant. Will Necdet drop or carry on his revenge plan on a pregnant woman? Below are more updates about other characters of the Elif series:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 177 (360)

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cemal pressures Elif to steal for him, and Necdet seeks revenge on Gonca. Elsewhere, Arzu threatens Nezan for unveiling Asuman's motives.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 178 (361)

Cemal finds someone else to accomplish his goal after Elif defies his orders. Later, Gonca and Serdar barely evade a dangerous situation.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 179 (362)

Selim rescues Pelin's life, and Murat takes Kenan's offer. Meanwhile, Elif saves the day.

Arzu attempts suicide to win the sympathy of Kenan and his family. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 180 (363)

Cemal instructs Elif to steal Rabia's money. While Serdar and Gonca are getting close, Murat is enthusiastic about the new job. Elsewhere, Asuman is trying to get closer to Kenan.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 181 (364)

Pelin plans to surprise Selim as an appreciation for caring about her. Later, Elif and Inci seek help for the sick Rabia.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 182 (365)

Murat spots an upsetting scene while taking his sister to town. Meanwhile, Melek is close to finding Elif.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 183 (366)

Melek is eager about bringing Elif back. Elsewhere, Elif almost escapes Cemal's trap, and Selim regrets lying to Zeynep. Meanwhile, Feraye persuades Koray to stay away from Pelin.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 184 (367)

Something might ruin Zeynep's surprise party for Selim. Meanwhile, Gonca and Serdar are getting closer, and Cemal has plans for Rabia.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 185 (368)

Selim fails to find an excuse for his swollen face after a fight. The police later release Erkut from jail, and Necdet orders his men to find Serdar, dead or alive.

Rabia and the rest of Elif's family panic when she goes missing, leaving behind her broken bike. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 186 (369)

Selim lies to Zeynep for Pelin's sake. Elif is looking for Melek while Kenan and Melek search for Elif. Veysel and Cemal plot against Rabia.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 187 (370)

Elif lands into trouble for ruining Cemal's plans, and bad news hurts Melek. Elsewhere, Gonca postpones her plans when Necdet discovers where she is.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 188 (371)

The Emiroglo family receive startling news from Melek and Kenan. Arzu later asks Erkut to help her get Elif. Elsewhere, Cemal catches her trying to flee his place and threatens her life.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 189 (372)

Cemal requests Rabia to watch over Elif. Meanwhile, the Emiroglu family mourns the loss of their loved one. Cemal later gives Necdet some gossip about Arzu, and Serdar creates a plan.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 190 (373)

Gonca receives shocking news, and Rabia gets an unanticipated visitor. Meanwhile, Elif's life is still in danger.

Arzu is rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 191 (374)

Arzu's busybody character leads to severe consequences. Melek and Kenan receive good news, and Cemal plans to defraud Rabia money.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 192 (375)

Melek falls into trouble after she and Kenan face Arzu for reading the police report. Meanwhile, Necdet protects Arzu after discovering her business deal with Elif.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 193 (376)

Necdet fools the police, and Gonca tries to escape. Elsewhere, Melek is nursing severe head injuries at the hospital.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 194 (377)

Gonca lies to Necdet about her pregnancy. Meanwhile, the Emiroglu family feels at ease when Melek wakes up from a coma. Elsewhere, Veysel and Cemal's gambling attracts bad luck.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 195 (378)

Melek tries to get out of the hospital, and Elif contacts her mum. Meanwhile, Gonca seeks Erkut's help.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 196 (379)

Melek and Elif accompany each other to the Muhsin's house. Gonca discovers how to escape from the hospital.

Elif's loved ones desperately shout out her name, hoping she didn't go far. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Arzu

She wants to find her stepdaughter before Melek and Kenan. Arzu then strikes a business deal with Elif. What does Arzu's father, Necdet, stand to benefit from this deal? He rushes to protect Arzu when he discovers their agreement.

Melek

She suffers severe head injuries after she and Kenan confront Arzu for snooping into the police reports about the missing daughter. Luckily, Melek safely wakes up from the coma and reunites with Elif. The two later go to Muhsin's house.

Gonca

When her plan to flee from town hits a dead end, Gonca begs Erkut to help her escape from the hospital. What is she running away from?

Watch all episodes discussed in Elif 2 teasers for February 2022 on eExtra. The show airs on weekdays at 18h25. Moreover, it is one of the best family-bonding drama series.

READ ALSO: Lingashoni teasers for February 2022: Latest episodes here!

Briefly.co.za also posted Lingashoni teasers for February 2022. Mandla Cele returns to his poor home, stinking rich but has lost his memories. Therefore, he starts a new life with Seipati, but his former wife wants to reclaim him.

Mantoa assumes Mpumi spent the night at Mohau's place. Meanwhile, Mpumi pleads with Donald to protect her secret. Later, Mantoa and Mohau disagree over their upcoming wedding's expenses.

Source: Briefly News