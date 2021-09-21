Elif 2 Teasers for October 2021: Why is Selim arrested?

Elif is a thrilling soapie about a young girl, Elif, who is caught up in the messes created by the adults in her life. Finally, her mother, Melek, is forced to give her up to her best friend to care for her daughter. Unfortunately, things do not go to plan as drama follows the young girl everywhere. Get a glimpse of what to expect here.

In these Elif 2 October teasers, betrayal is the central theme. Selim is arrested and finds himself in a tricky position. Zeynep is even worse than Selim after being forced to either let him rot in jail or divorce him. The drama and nail-biting scenes this October are unmatched.

Elif 2 October teasers 2021

Zeynep's marriage is holding on by a thread when Selim is whisked off to jail over a false witness statement. So why is Zeynep headed to an abortion clinic? They find Elif's abductor, but will she be protected when she is back on the farm? Get the gist in these Elif 2 October teasers.

Friday, 1st October 2021 - Episode 90/273

Selim decided to confront Necdet, and coincidentally, Elif is not present. Elsewhere, Veysel attempts to gamble to multiply the money that he owes.

Monday, 4th October 2021 - Episode 91/274

Zeynep visits Erkut; at the same time, Necdet reveals some surprising news to Selim. Elsewhere it appears that Veysel may be scheming to rob Melek while Elif and Hamit attempt to run away from Mahmut again. Will it work this time?

Tuesday, 5th October 2021 - Episode 92/275

Selim is devastated by his problems, while Zeynep is shattered because of her marriage that is on the rocks. Elsewhere, Arzu is in a joyous mood as Kenan is yearning to see Elif - alive.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021 - Episode 93/27

Selim is confused about what to do with Necdet while Zeynep gets some major news. Elsewhere, Kenan finds out that Necdet abducted Elif.

Thursday, 7th October 2021 - Episode 94/277

Selim's survival is dependent on Necdet pulling through. Meanwhile, Zeynep chooses to keep her pregnancy to herself and not tell her family as Elif goes through a hard time under Nurten.

Friday, 8th October 2021 - Episode 95/278

Murat is reunited with Veysel as Erkut learns about Zeynep's pregnancy. Elsewhere, Arzu discovers that Gonca assisted with Selim's attempted escape and an unknown person helps Muhsin.

Monday, 11th October 2021 - Episode 96/279

Arzu persuades Gonca to divorce Necdet while Nurten kicks out Elif and is remorseful about it soon after. Nurten offers to help Mushin find her. Is Melek up to no good?

Tuesday, 12th October 2021 - Episode 97/280

Tulay learns that Zeynep is with child and is concerned about why she wants to hide it. Elsewhere, Arzu threatens Kiraz, who is then ready to leave. She also tries telling Aliye and Kenan, but her plan flops.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021 - Episode 98/281

Necdet is finally awake as Arzu confides in Selim that Zeynep and Erkut are in an entanglement. Soon after, Nurten goes with Elif back to the farm.

Thursday, 14th October 2021 - Episode 99/282

Nurten and Elif are back at the farm while Kenan is worried about Zeynep's well being.

Friday, 15th October 2021 - Episode 100/283

Nurten rescues Elif from Arzu while Tugce is very sick because of waiting in the chilly weather for Arzu. Elsewhere, Aliye has to scale up when they discover that Kiraz is missing as Nurten plans to use Elif to make a lot of money.

Monday, 18th October 2021 - Episode 101/284

Arzu is back to the farm, and everybody is pissed off with her, mostly Kenan. Elsewhere, Seher and Nurten scheme how they can get richer while Arzu and Gonca have a go at it again, but Gonca wins the fight this time. Finally, will Feride get a chance to see Elif?

Tuesday, 19th October 2021 - Episode 102/285

Feride and Elif have several close encounters but never bump into or see each other. Elsewhere, Kenan tells Arzu to visit the severely sick Tugce while Veysel has a blast assisting in the restaurant business.

Wednesday, 20th October 2021 - Episode 103/286

Zeynep ponders telling Selim that she is having a child while Melahat learns that Nurten is keeping the money she had given for Aysegui.

Thursday, 21st October 2021 - Episode 104/287

Selim confides in Zeynep that he is seeking a divorce, while Gonca confides in Necdet regarding Arzu, and he is convinced that she is telling the truth. Finally, Murat extends an olive branch to Feride.

Friday, 22nd October 2021 - Episode 105/288

Aliye discovers that Zeynep is pregnant while Necdet opposes Arzu. Soon after, Seher finds it hard to keep up with her work.

Monday, 25th October 2021 - Episode 106/289

Selim gets a 20-year jail sentence owing to Erkut's false testimony. Meanwhile, Seher reveals to Arzu that Zeynep is pregnant.

Tuesday, 26th October 2021 - Episode 107/290

Kenan warns Necdet with a gun, vowing that he will pay. Elsewhere, Muhsin locates the cash and jewels while Zeynep asks Erkut to reveal the truth, and he agrees to, but only if she is legally separated from Selim.

Wednesday, 27th October 2021 - Episode 108/291

Erkut tells Zeynep that he will only retract his witness statement if she agrees to end her marriage to Selim. Soon after, Necdet pays Selim a visit to jail and shows him Erkut and Zeynep's pictures.

Thursday, 28th October 2021 - Episode 109/292

Zeynep reveals to Selim that she is with child; elsewhere, Muhsin surprises Seher by showing up at her work. Soon after, Arzu orders a hit on Nurten and Elif while Veysel learns about Zeynep's situation.

Friday, 29th October 2021 - Episode 110/293

Zeynep chooses to go to the clinic and get an abortion. Meanwhile, Nurten finds a way to cheat Arzu out of more cash and later on, Arzu is furious.

Elif

In the teasers above, she and Hamit try to run away from Mahmut. However, it is later discovered that her abductor is Necdet. Soon after, she has a hard time under Nurten, who uses her to make some money. In the end, Arzu orders a hit on her.

Arzu

She finds out that Gonca assisted Selim and later threatens Kiraz. She then tells Selim that Zeynep and Erkut are having an affair, and soon she discovers that Zeynep is pregnant. She then orders a hit on Nurten and Elif.

The Elif cast has a thrilling set of episodes this October. You can watch Elif 2 full episodes on eExtra on weekdays at 18h25. So ensure you do not miss these exciting episodes!

