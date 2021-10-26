Arendsvlei Teasers for November 2021: Has Langes found his sister?

The November episodes for Arendsvlei are off to a shocking start. Ronel and Thys are still having major marital issues, bringing lots of friction to their relationship. So is it finally time to call it quits so that they both move on? Get to know more about what is coming up from the following Arendsvlei teasers.

Arendsvlei airs on kykNET & Kie, and it is an Afrikaans soapie that follows themes of betrayal, manipulation, divorce, murder, and much more. The show is set on a semi-private school in Cape Flats that the powerful Cupido family manages. Catch a glimpse of what to expect this November in the Arendsvlei teasers below.

Arendsvlei November 2021 teasers

Ingrid is trapping Lennie in her web of lies, and their strong relationship is only further blinding him from the truth. Langes believes that he has found his sister, but will she be happy to see him? Much more happens in these teasers.

Monday, 1st November 2021 - Episode 21

As Mic and Ezra have to face the facts, Ronel tries everything to prevent seeing Nolan. Elsewhere, Ayesha and Lionel start on the wrong foot.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 - Episode 22

The big boxing match has arrived, Ingrid soon realises that things are not going according to plan. Elsewhere, Thys is fed up with his marriage issues as Lionel has difficulty letting Ayesha in his space.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 - Episode 23

It looks like Ronel and Thys' relationship is hanging by a thread, later on, Beatrice counsels Ronel, but she is not understanding. Elsewhere, Layla is curious whether Caleb will go abroad with her while Ayesha and Lange's first meeting is steamy.

Thursday, 4th November 2021 - Episode 24

Thys makes an unexpected choice that leaves Ronel in distress, while Lennie is surprised after Ingrid reveals what she did without his knowledge. Soon after, Beatrice shocks Ronel with her thoughts as Layla finally makes a choice regarding Caleb.

Monday, 8th November 2021 - Episode 25

Gertie is depressed about the mess that Ronel and Thys marriage is in, while Caleb and Layla are sad about their split. Elsewhere, Nolan has information for Ronel while Ingrid and Lennie scheme.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021 - Episode 26

Lionel finds it unbearable to be around Ayesha while Ronel is lonely, and Lennie is tied up in Ingrid's lies.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021 - Episode 27

Ingrid makes the first step to ensuring financial security with a business plan while Lenny is oblivious to her schemes. Elsewhere Thys and Lionel catch up over beers as Ronel confides in Daniel, who gives her advice.

Thursday, 11th November 2021 - Episode 28

Lionel is concerned about providing 'evidence' that a member of Janice's family is spying on him. At the same time, Ingrid and Ronnie spot the perfect person to participate in their lawless scheme, while Elsa is dealing with her sadness about Vernon.

Monday, 15th November 2021 - Episode 29

As Lennie and Ingrid's relationship grows more substantial, it gives her more chances to exploit him. Meanwhile, Ayesha reveals to Janet that she is in love.

Tuesday, 16th November 2021 - Episode 30

Lionel finds evidence that proves he is Ayesha's crush, while Fred is worried when Elsa tells him something. The first Fresh Blood event is underway, and Ingrid plans to use it to her advantage.

Wednesday, 17th November 2021 - Episode 31

Lennie is mad when the first fight in Bompie's lawn is a massacre, while Langes has to make tough calls when looking for his sister. Karelse uses strong-arm-tactics on Ingrid and Lennie as Aisha is troubled by the Langes and asks Zuleika for help.

Thursday, 18th November 2021 - Episode 32

Lennie is saddened that Jo has returned while Langes is aggravated that he cannot locate Mario; Ayesha has some questions she needs to answer.

Monday, 22nd November 2021 - Episode 33

Langes is taken aback after bumping into somebody from his past while Lionel is helping Thys set up an online dating account. Elsewhere, Ingrid stalks Jake.

Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 - Episode 34

Langes is confident that he has located his sister, but does she want to be found by him? Thys' dating account is active as Jake is kicked out of the boxing club's inner circle.

Wednesday, 24th November 2021 - Episode 35

Langes feels terrible about leaving Eva alone, while Janice is sad about Lionel and Thys hanging out so much. Elsewhere, Karelse surprises Ingrid, Lennie and Ronnie at the gym.

Thursday, 25th November 2021 - Episode 36

Jo finds out that a chapter in his life is closed for good, while Debra is stunned by the extreme steps Langes is taking. Finally, Thys receives a second chance.

Monday, 29th November 2021 - Episode 37

Beatrice vents out to Gertie that she is disappointed with how reckless Thys is, while Debra is dishonest to Lorenzo about breaking up with Langes. Elsewhere, Jo and Karelse make a significant decision.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021 - Episode 38

Bompie gets the help of a spy to make sure Lange's story is true; soon after, Janice tries to make order in her home as Lennie and Ingrid are hopeful about what the future holds.

Ingrid

In the teasers, she realises that the boxing match is going awry and later reveals what she did behind his back to Lennie. As their relationship grows, it becomes easier for Ingri to exploit him. She takes the first step into getting a business plan. But, in the end, she is hopeful about what the future holds.

Ronel

She and Thys marriage is on the brink of ending, and he makes decisions that make her angry. Finally, however, Nolan has some news for her leaving her lonely. Later on, she confides in Daniel about her problems, and he gives her his counsel.

Are you excited about Arendsvlei's new November episodes? The above Arendsvlei teasers reveal an entertaining lineup of episodes you cannot afford to miss. The local series airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

