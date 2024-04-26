Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Shauwn Mkhize's Carte Blanche interview

The controversial podcaster was stunned as to why MaMkhize would agree to an interview, only to dig an even deeper hole for herself

Mzansi believed that the socialite may not have expected to be roasted, however still felt that she incriminated herself

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Shauwn Mkhize's trending 'Carte Blanche' interview. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai and Instagram/ kwa_mammkhize

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on MaMkhize's trending interview with Carte Blanche over her fraud allegations. The MOYA Podcast host didn't understand why MaMkhize would take the interview and expose herself.

Ntsiki Mazwai comments on Shauwn Mkhize interview

Following her interview on Carte Blanche, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has been topping social media trends for her behaviour and comments during the show that left netizens scratching their heads.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the Royal AM owner was grilled by Carte Blanche's Govan Whittles about being found guilty of fraud, to which MaMkhize denied, saying it wasn't her but the company.

Ntsiki Mazwai responded by asking why MaMkhize would agree to the interview, only to incriminate herself and her work:

"I don’t know why she would go to Carte Blanche and expose herself."

Mzansi weighs in on Shauwn Mkhize's interview

Like Ntsiki, netizens were stunned by the interview and felt that MaMkhize incriminated herself:

ronaldanele wrote:

"She sold her soul to the devil. She went there sure that she was going to nail the interview."

Asa_Sigoxo posted:

"Lying with a straight face."

TsipaA said:

"She was marinated in that interview. I'm sure she's still struggling to sleep."

XUFFLER responded:

"She shot herself in the foot with this interview!"

Dingswayo_N quoted MaMakhize:

"The ID number is mine, but it wasn't me, not my personal persona."

PostiveImpact89 trolled:

"It was not her, it was her company. The company committed fraud, not her. The company must be arrested then."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday

In more MaMkhize updates, Briefly News shared the Royal AM boss' heartfelt birthday celebration.

Instead of an extravagant birthday celebration, MaMkhize opted for a wholesome party at a children's home and shared cheerful videos with the kids.

