Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize was placed on the firing line on the upcoming episode of Carte Blanche

The Durban business mogul was interrogated over the 2005 fraud case, which brought about a guilty verdict

Mamkhize vehemently denied the allegations that she was convicted of tax evasion, fraud and forgery in 2005

Shauwn Mkhize was on ‘Carte Blanche’ to discuss the 2005 fraud and tax evasion case. Image: @Kwamammkhizi

Source: Instagram

Mamkhize answers to her company’s crimes

In an explosive episode involving Durban businesswoman Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize, Carte Blanche grilled her over the highly publicised fraud case in 2005 involving her company.

In a snippet shared by the TV programme on Instagram, investigative journalist Govan Whittles questioned Mamkhize over her involvement in crimes that included tax evasion, fraud, and forgery.

The episode aired on MNet on Sunday, 21 April. In the caption, they wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"A millionaire businesswoman, a convicted fraudster, and alleged tax evasion… Does fame and fortune get you a clean slate?"

It wasn’t me, says Mamkhize

Challenging questions, which came with receipts, were thrown at Mamkhize. But when she battled to answer to them, she pointed fingers at the company and not herself.

"But it can’t be me because that wasn’t me… it’s the company."

The journalist highlighted a guilty verdict and conviction, a claim Shauwn denied.

What Mzansi has to say about Shauwn’s denial of fraud case

Reacting to the episode, netizens relayed their thoughts on the matter. Some noted how unmoved Mamkhize was.

Some claim that she appeared smug during the interrogation.

@FransSekonya asked:

She says a company was convicted. Can a company really be arrested, or is the problem English, maybe?"

@kgosikoena corrected:

"She is right; a company, in legal terms, is a person and can be sued in its own name. But the way she is asking it implies she thought the records were stolen when her case ‘disappeared’."

@MtungwaZikhona claimed:

"Lapho people were looking up to this woman, calling her hard-working and driven. She's nothing of the sort, I'd hail her if she actually completed the tenders she was gifted, but instead, greed to flaunt "wealth" is her motto."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates birthday with orphaned kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize celebrated her 49th birthday and did that more meaningfully.

The businesswoman shared that she spent the day with the kids at the St Philomena’s Children’s Home.

Royal AM boss posted a heartwarming video of the kids dancing, singing, and enjoying cake and KFC treats, saying she had a good time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News