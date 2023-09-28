Actress Sonia Mbele and two colleagues have allegedly missed tax payments for The Real Housewives of Johannesburg

She, along with partners Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, is facing 42 counts with the tax man ranging from 2019 to 2022

The reports of her gigantic legal woes have reopened her Zanu-PF drama, opening her up to more public scrutiny

Sonia Mbele is linked with a tax evasion scandal for the 'Real Housewives Of Johannesburg' with two other colleagues.

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele has been implicated in another scandal. She and her business partners are allegedly being charged by the tax man.

Sonia Mbele allegedly missed tax payments from 2019 to 2022

A report by TimesLive said the actress missed her Wednesday court appearance, submitting a sick note. It was rejected by the judge to account for tax evasion charges between her and two business partners, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing.

The National Prosecution Authority released a statement that read:

"The directors in relation to their company, Real Housewives of South Africa are facing 42 counts of not filling company income tax from 2019 to 2022, not filing their Value Added Tax (VAT) returns from 2020 to 2022 and also not filing their Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) from 2020 until 2022."

Briefly News had not approached Mbele to confirm the allegations at the time of reporting but will make an update after reaching out.

Mzansi shocked by Sonia Mbele's tax evasion allegations

The story that comes after her controversial Zimbabwe visit opened the producer up for more public scrutiny. These are some of the comments that came in:

@Ayola_M was disappointed:

"Sonia shocks me for this. I had so much hope for the girl! Ndim owrongo."

@AmuFloyd made a list:

"If it's not lottery money, it's defrauding SARS. Our celebs!"

@Kwena06019336 was hopeful:

"I hope SARS got its cut from the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF-driven campaign that Sonia attended last month. I hear it was around 7 figures in ZAR."

@hlubizer speculated:

"She got moolah in Zimbabwe recently when she went there as Zanu-PF guest and ended up making moegoe of herself. I doubt she declared anything."

@Questerr_ was disappointed:

"My goodness, gracious me! She’s tarnishing her unsullied image."

@MashSammy said:

"Mnangagwa will pay for her."

@lnkambule91 commented:

"Just after her visit to Zim yhoo."

Sonia Mbele rumoured to produce Thabo Bester's documentary

In more entertainment stories Briefly News, the former Adulting actress Sonia Mbele Films was rumoured to be seen around Thabo Bester to obtain production rights for a documentary.

It is alleged that she competed with Netflix to document the brazen prison break of the Bester and his disgraced aesthetics doctor girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana.

