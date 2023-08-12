Sonia Mbele has been dragged through the mud for her recent visit to Zimbabwe

In an interview with the local media, she gushed over how Zimbabwe is changing for the better and that the change is massive

In response, netizens thrashed her for being uninformed and largely ignorant of Zimbabwe's political reality

Actress Sonia Mbele was called a clown by netizens for allegedly supporting Zimbabwe's ruling party Zanu PF.

This is after Zimbabwean journalists interviewed her, and she alluded to supporting the "growth" that's taking place in the country.

Sonia Mbele dragged for a Zimbabwe visit

In the interview posted on Twitter by @ChrisExcel102, Sonia Mbele talked about her visit to Zimbabwe. The former Generations star mentioned that she had visited Zimbabwe twice previously. She also said there is an immense growth that is obvious, "in your face", and that is in leaps and bounds. She also pointed out that whatever Zimbabwe will experience will be massive. She signed off her interview by saying that the revolution would be televised.

Mbele and other celebs dragged for their Zimbabwe visit

Mbele is one of three celebrities that were dragged for reportedly supporting Zanu PF's regime. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and Pearl Thusi also came under fire for allegedly going to Zimbabwe to show support for Emmerson Mnangagwa's party. Thusi cleared the air with Briefly News and said that her visit to Zimbabwe had nothing to do with Mnangagwa or Zanu PF. Zanu PF is constantly under fire locally and internationally for repressing their political rivals with extreme violence and using fear tactics to secure the populace's vote.

Watch her interview here:

Netizens unimpressed and disgusted by Sonia Mbele

Netizens from both Mzansi and Zimbabwe dragged her all over the comment section.

@Mukarati_p said:

"More Zimbabweans will come to South Africa to seek refuge from economic woes due to such lies being televised by these paid SA celebrities."

@Jmotlhamare remarked:

"Who honestly takes artists' political views seriously? Artists' political views are always linked to money. It's never about politics but being booked and paid for shows."

@Bhuti_Wandile added:

"What concerns me the most is what our celebs are willing to do for money. Shame, SA influencers are hungry."

@jeff_nje pointed out:

"I can't believe celebrities can still stomach being bought live and performing like clowns for politicians in this current political time. It's more like they're directly destroying their public image."

These SA Celebs are disgusting. I wish we could all stop supporting them."

@CitizensAgents chipped in.

"She's a clown, just like Zanu PF."

Sonia Mbele opens up about divorce on Dineo Ranaka's podcast

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele opened up about her divorce on Dineo Ranaka's new podcast.

On the podcast, she stressed that she was physically, mentally, financially and emotionally abused.

Netizens supported and applauded her for being brave enough to leave a terrible marriage.

