Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake Ka Ncube have come under fire from Zimbabweans and South Africans after they were pictured alongside the country's president Emmerson Mnangagwa

The stars were part of a delegation that visited the neighbouring country and were pictured rocking Mnangahwa's colourful scarfs as a sign of their support

Social media users said the stars should use their networks and influence to blast the oppressive Zimbabwean government instead of endorsing it

Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake Ka Ncube are trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The two stars came under fire after they were pictured during a political trip to Zimbabwe.

Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake kaNcube have been called out for their political trip to Zimbabwe. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake Ka Ncube called out

Anyone who has been on social media knows how the political situation in Zimbabwe has led to the influx of undocumented foreigners into South Africa and other countries. Many, including the EFF leader Julius Malema, have been calling for Zimbabweans in SA to go back home and vote for change.

Surprisingly, actress Pearl Thusi and veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube seemed to endorse the current government. The stars were put on blast by controversial Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who shared a now-viral picture of the stars alongside President Emmerson Mnangagwa and accused them of doing anything for money. The post read:

"Oh my God, those journalists and South African celebrity @PearlThusi on a propaganda tour in Zimbabwe on a mission funded by Zunaid Moti are now wearing Mnangagwa’s scarfs"

Fans weigh in on Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake Ka Ncube endorsing Zim president

The picture sparked outrage among Zimbabweans and South Africans on social media. Many said the stars should start using their influence for change, not for their personal benefit.

@Farisai81 wrote:

"I loved @PearlThusi and @sellomkn but now that they have shown that they think Zimbabweans are for sale, I have lost all respect. They are an embarrassment."

@albertmachinda added:

"I have zero respect for every one of them. They’re not different from guns for hire, mercenaries. Highest bidder takes all."

@Mzi_kaMashobane wrote:

"We need to make @PearlThusi and @sellomkn trend for supporting a murderous regime that has caused the suffering of millions of Zimbabweans. Selling your souls in support of a murderous regime for a few silver coins. SHAME ON YOU."

