Pearl Thusi has felt the wrath of social media users after she posted a picture at Mampintsha's grave

The picture saw netizens outraged because the actress was squatting over his gravesite

Many have slammed Pearl Thusi's recent behaviour online, with them saying she is attention seeking

Pearl Thusi once again leaves a bad taste in people's mouths.

Netizens have once again slammed Pearl Thusi, calling her an attention seeker. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Mama Panther visited the late Mampintsha at his final resting place but got called out for her picture.

Babes Wodumo's fake Twitter account thanks Pearl for visiting Shimora

Taking to Twitter, @BAES_WODUMO, posted the image of Pearl with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Thank you for visiting uMashimane Pearl Thusi."

SA educates Pearl Thusi on gravesite etiquette

@noni_vee4 said:

"Let's call it old fashion but graves are to be respected. People like Pearl walk around that place like this."

@NkosikhonaMjoli said:

"When will she accept her calling?"

@noma_mnguni said:

"No but graves are supposed to be respected, I don't know, call me old fashioned."

@Bongmusa__ said:

"Wearing pants…and squatting next to the grave like that."

@nontandocele said:

"I know this is not the official headstone, but I will now start spotting the branding even more after the Avbob case."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News