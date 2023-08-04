Kelly Khumalo has come for her haters with another provoking message

She took to her social media with a sarcastic tweet telling her haters to back off after she was canned from another show

Netizens took the tweet as insensitive to Senzo Meyiwa's family, turning her into a villain once more

Kelly Khumalo has fired up her haters with a provocative tweet on social media amis the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Images @kellykhumaloza

Singer Kelly Khumalo has caused another stir with a message directed at her haters. She has been facing public rejection and retaliated with a move that pushed her deeper into trouble.

Kelly Khumalo tells her haters to make her trend

In a tweet, she directed this message to her haters:

"Siyobonana kusasa bahlali ningiTrendise futhi niyezwa. [We'll see each other tomorrow, residents, continue making me trend.]"

Tweeps respond to Kelly Khumalo's message

Her provoking tweet upset her Twitter users, who clapped back with these responses:

@SingoOttcan said:

Even if you trend, your conscience and truth are dealing with you. But anyway, at the end of it, may Senzo's soul rest in peace ,but make those who killed and organised his death not sleep."

@yellowsimcard promised her:

"You will trend until we find justice for Senzo."

@__Aviwe said:

"We will help you trend wethu, it's only a matter of time vele."

@thembiwaaids added:

"We shall see you in court."

2 Events elbow Kelly Khumalo

Kelly's retaliation comes after the public called for the singer to be cancelled for some shows in Women's Month.

Two events heeded the calls - Tribute to Women and Maseru Jazz Festival.

Zandie Khumalo affirms herself on Instagram

In another Briefly News report, Kelly's sister Zandie Khumalo wrote herself a love letter amid the Senzo Meyiwa case.

The Khumalo sisters have been subjected to public hate since the Bafana Bafana captain and Kelly's baby daddy was shot dead in their Vosloorus home in October 2014. The killers of the slain goalie have not yet been found nine years later.

Zandie called herself a warrior. She said the time for shrinking to make others comfortable was over.

