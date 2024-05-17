Nota Baloyi claims that one of the accused in the AKA murder case threatened his life

The controversial music executive suggested that there was a plot to silence him, and his supporters were horrified

Meanwhile, some netizens called Nota out for cooking up another lie trying to make AKA's death about him

Nota Baloyi says one of the suspects in AKA's murder trial threatened him. Images: akaworldwide

Nota Baloyi had social media buzzing when he claimed that one of the men accused of murdering AKA and Tibz was also after him.

Nota Baloyi opens up about receiving death threats

Nota Baloyi claimed that one of the men in the AKA and Tibz murder trial made threats to his life.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the controversial music executive responded to an update on the case, hoping the mastermind behind the assassination would be brought to justice.

This after the accused were denied bail and were ordered to remain in custody as the case progresses.

According to Nota, the men were arrested in Cape Town while asking for his whereabouts and ordered one of the witnesses to threaten him:

"These cats got busted in Cape Town asking for my whereabouts. They had one of the witnesses call and threaten me.

"He even knew where I left my car, making it seem as if he was unaware that I wasn’t in Jo’burg at the time. May the trial commence so the mastermind can be cooked!"

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Followers were horrified and cautioned Nota to keep a low profile until after the case was solved:

realnorma_kay was terrified:

"This is scary!"

Matamza_SA warned Nota:

"It's not over yet. Please keep a low profile; we don't wanna lose you."

AyaDlamini_ asked:

"Why don’t you go back to NY, Nota?"

Meanwhile, some netizens accused Nota of lying, claiming it was another "I was there" story:

Khomots78367860 said:

"Main character."

proper_tumza wrote:

"This man is out of his mind, I tell you."

KTumelo9 trolled Nota:

"You are not that important, Nota."

AKA murder accused caught up in a lie

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of the men accused of murdering AKA and Tibz being exposed for lying.

This was after the accused applied for bail, which was ultimately denied.

