Nota Baloyi has revealed that he received death threats, which forced him to flee to the United States

The former music executive was on Justify, a YouTube podcast show where he hinted at who might have sent those threats

Baloyi had always been vocal about the circumstances surrounding AKA's murder, and he told Briefly News that his team must speak up

Nota Baloyi is never afraid to speak his mind, even when his life is endangered. The self-proclaimed music executive wet on a YouTube podcast to make the startling claim that his life was in danger.

Nota Baloyi opened up about receiving death threats. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota claims he received death threats

In the video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Nota Baloyi revealed that he received death threats. He mentioned that this was part of the reason he flew to the United States.

Nota spoke to the presenter on Justify, a YouTube podcast, where he spoke about the people who were with Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes the night he died. He was never afraid to point fingers, and the people he accused retaliated.

There was one person in particular who Nota blamed for AKA's death, and he shared in the podcast that the person who made those threats had been called out previously.

"I was receiving threats of violence from the same people who are in the same crew."

Nota tells Briefly News that he is still taking safety precautions

Baloyi had always been vocal about the circumstances surrounding AKA's murder, and he told Briefly News that AKA's friends and his team should speak up.

Nota Baloyi shared that it was a traumatic experience for him because he had received threats to his life. He stated that his initial suspicions were allegedly proven true, but there was a plot against him.

He further stated that he returned to Mzansi as soon as he was told that the hitmen were arrested.

"I only returned home once my informers in corrections confirmed that they’d arrested a suspect that was convinced to co-operate. I’m still taking extra precautions to not endanger my life but still relieved that the assassination plot has been revealed."

Nota weighs in on arrests of 2 men in Swaziland in AKA's murder

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has weighed in on the arrests of the suspected killers of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The outspoken self-proclaimed music executive said the media in Swaziland have the bank statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News