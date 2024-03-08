AKA's former bodyguard, Anwar "Dogg" Khan, shared what went wrong the night the rapper was killed

Dogg pointed out the mistake made by AKA's protector at the time, saying he shouldn't have taken his eyes off the rapper

Mzansi was stunned by Dogg's revelations, with some shaming the other bodyguard for making a rookie mistake

Dogg, AKA's former bodyguard, addressed the mistake made on the night the rapper was murdered. Images: doggftw

Anwar "Dogg" Khan, AKA's former bodyguard, spoke about the night the rapper was tragically killed. The professional chaperone revealed that protocol was breached, where AKA's protector at the time made the mistake of turning away from the rapper.

Dogg speaks about the night of AKA's murder

AKA's former bodyguard, Anwar "Dogg" Khan, opened up about what went wrong on the night the rapper was killed.

The Pentagon Group general pointed out a crucial mistake the bodyguard protecting AKA made that cost the rapper his life - taking his eyes off of him.

Having worked with AKA for nearly a decade, and primarily by himself, the seasoned bodyguard has experience protecting the rapper and other celebrities.

Speaking on The Load Shed Podcast, Dogg called out AKA's protector for walking away from the rapper and unknowingly giving his killers room to attack:

"The manner in which he was moving Kiernan to the vehicle. The rule of the game is 'Eyes on your principal at all times.' The moment you take your eyes off of the principal, in the split of a second, he's gone.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a clip from the interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Dogg's revelations

Fans praised Dogg's professionalism and dragged AKA's bodyguard, while others called out local celebrities for not taking their security seriously:

Davidzaga_ said:

"Security is not a priority for our superstars, that's why it was easy to get to him!"

Sandiso__N wrote:

"It's unfortunate that his main man wasn't there, this was all planned out."

siyabongakhumalo4492 was suspicious:

"AKA's bodyguard stood there as the guy ran towards AKA while he was watching, and that cost him his life. That, to me, was suspicious."

gabrielomondi4630 called out the guard:

"The guard was wrong on this one. Why allow him to stand in the open for such a long time? The security slept on the job, timing is everything."

TshegofatsoMotaung-ok4yy posted:

"He was so isolated, no bodyguard on him."

keletsosebolai414 pointed out:

"You can't have one guy protecting a high-level celebrity. SA celebs take security lightly. When AKA was outside the car, there should have not been any movement in that street."

Case against AKA murder suspects postponed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of the case involving AKA's murder suspects who were arrested in Eswatini.

The suspects' trial has been postponed and their faces were revealed, causing an uproar among the late rapper's supporters.

