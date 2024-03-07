AKA's former bodyguard, Dogg, revealed that he charges over R56K a day

The famous guard stunned Mzansi as he explained the process of protecting a public figure with his team

Netizens weren't buying Dogg's story, saying he failed to protect AKA when he got killed

Anwar “Dogg” Khan, AKA's former bodyguard, revealed that he charges R56k daily. Images: doggftw

Source: Instagram

Anwar "Dogg" Khan, who was the late AKA's former bodyguard, revealed how much he charges a day. Dogg says he and his team, The Pentagon Group, charge a minimum of R56K daily for security. He went on to explain how their group operates, but Mzansi wasn't buying his story one bit.

AKA's former bodyguard discloses daily rates

AKA's former bodyguard opened up about how much he charges per day. Anwar "Dogg" Khan, who works with The Pentagon Group, says his rates are $3000 (R56,6K) a day at a minimum!

Dogg, an internationally acclaimed bodyguard, has worked with several public figures, including Dwayne Wade, Boys II Men, and Mzansi's own Kiernan Forbes.

During an interview with The Load Shed Podcast, Dogg further spoke about how he positions his team, with him being the main guard securing the client:

"It's $3000 per day, per guy, and that's minimum when you've got me on a good day."

"I'm a lead agent, I run everything while my guys will drive and secure areas; then I deal with the main artist myself."

Twitter (X) user, ThisIsColbert shared a video of the interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Dogg's interview

Netizens aren't impressed by Dogg's interview, saying he and his team failed to protect AKA the day he was killed:

Previously, Dogg revealed that he was absent on the day of the murder and that the protocol was breached.

AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"From what police gathered about the hit, he wouldn't have survived as well this bodyguard; he's just trying to get into the gravy train. He's a liar."

calvinmaila1 was stunned:

"So he died paying R56K a day for his protection? Fruitless expenditure."

KhubeluloD threw shade at Dogg:

"But he’s useless."

TruePamgam called Dogg out:

"His price should go down, he failed to protect AKA. Bad business advertising if you ask me. You couldn’t protect your mega star yet you want to charge this amount?"

HeroThema10161 was disappointed:

"AKA wasted his money."

MrSolutions_ said:

"Imagine paying R56K a day for protection only to be killed in a public space full of passersby's."

