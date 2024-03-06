Former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Rheece Evans stunned fans with his successful business

The retired footballer has reportedly been growing his logistics company and has secured a contract with Sasol

Fans were impressed with Evans' big moves, while others threw shade on other soccer players for not making wiser financial choices

Rheece Evans landed a contract with Sasol for his logistics company after retiring from football. Images: Twitter/ hobo_group and Instagram/ rheece_evans26

Source: UGC

Rheece Evans was praised after soccer fans learned how well he has been doing since retirement. The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is said to be swimming in logistics money with the success of his company, Trans Modal Group.

Rheece Evans grows logistic empire with big contract

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Rheece Evans, is said to be making a killing in the logistics sector after securing a huge contract.

Having left his football career in 2018 after playing for Ajax Cape Town, it was his stint with Highlands Park FC where he got a career-altering injury after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus.

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer, Mothusi Maepa told Briefly News that an injury like Evans' can take three weeks or longer to recover depending on the level of severity, which ranges from grades one (mild) to three (severe).

Evans told SNL24 that he and his brother started a logistics company, Trans Modal Group, while he was still playing, and recently secured a contract with Sasol.

The brothers own several warehouses and trucks transporting cargo between South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, and more.

Evans admitted that transitioning from the field to an office was difficult:

"Leaving football was not easy. Your mind is conditioned to train and focus on your body and the game you're playing over the weekend.

"When sitting in an office, you must condition your mind to focus on things like planning and operations."

Mzansi weighs in on Rheece Evans' post-football success

Netizens sang Evans' praises for having a backup plan after his early retirement:

VegazRams said:

"Saying this was white privilege is crazy. The man saw the money Motsepe was putting in his pocket and made investments."

charles_tshwane wrote:

"Massive! Rheece Evans was never a top player; only a few fans remember him, but he used the money he got from football to invest in the transport industry."

LeubaD30992 congratulated Rheece:

"Good story to tell. Well done, Rheece!"

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at former footballer, Lerato Chabangu for being reckless with his money.

Sadly, Chabangu is among many local footballers who went broke after hanging their soccer boots.

LyfeSuperstaR said:

"Our black brothers are chasing slay queens and GTIs."

Vukosi91637779 wrote:

"Black boys are spending their money on girls and lavish lives. When they go broke, we have to sympathise with them and start donations."

MTDO_THE_GIANT shaded Chabangu:

"Then there are guys like Lerato Chabangu wanting us to feel bad for them while they chose alcohol, women and lifestyle."

TS Galaxy players involved in car crash

In more football updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to TS Galaxy players' unfortunate car accident ahead of their match with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The crash unfortunately claimed the life of one driver, and Mzansi sent heartfelt condolences to their family.

Source: Briefly News