Former Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns soccer player Khama Billiat has joined the Zimbabwean club, Yadah FC

The attacker was welcomed to the team with a stunning R2 million white Land Rover

The online community reacted to the gift, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

Yadah FC gifted Khama Billiat a Land Rover Defender. Images: @Javier Soriano, @jetcityimage

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns star Khama Billiat was spoiled with a new stunning Land Rover Defender by his new Zimbabwean club, Yadah FC.

In pictures making rounds on social media, the player is standing next to his new beast posing for the cameras.

The Land Rover is said to be valued at R2 million. It boasts about 183 power (kw), 188 max speed (km/h), tyre pressure monitoring System (TPMS), cruise control and speed limiter, lane keep assist and rear traffic monitor, 360° parking aid, wade sensing, intrusion sensor - to name just a few.

According to Soccer Laduma, Billiat will be paid a whooping R385 000 signing-on fee and will receive a monthly salary of R96 000 and a R19 000 winning bonus. This will make him the highest-paid player in the Zimbabwe Premier League.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Billiat gifted Land Rover by a new club

Social media users proud of Billiat

Facebook users showered the soccer star with congratulatory messages on his new team and stunning car.

@Patrick T Lusane shared:

"Congrats , the guy had a glittering career . It's befitting for him to have his last days as a player in front of his people ."

@Chilli Sos Live Radio wished him well:

"Congratulations Khama Billiat."

@Pedro Patrick said:

"That car is the one that made his join this team, wow our players still don't learn anything at all... Anyway good luck on your new journey sir."

@Spencer Matende stanned:

"Congratulations ."

Springboks captain Siya shows off new Range Rover

In another story, Briefly News reporters about Siya Kolisi showing off his new Range Rover Velar.

The Springboks captain took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture beside the silver-grey beast. This came after he became the newest ambassador for Malbet Auto Prestige, a car company based in France. Netizens congratulated him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News