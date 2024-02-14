The former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat recently found himself a new home in Zimbabwe

This was after the star's exit six months ago from Kaizer Chiefs, and ever since then, he has been clubless

The star will be joining Zimbabwean Premier League side Dynamos FC before Saturday, 24 February 2024

Months after months, the Zimbabwean footballer has been trying to secure himself at a football club, and he has finally found a new home after being rumoured to be in training with Cape Town City FC.

Khama Billiat set to join Dynamos FC in Zimbabwe

The 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns player Khama Billiat has made headlines once again as he will be returning to his home ground it has been made official that he will be joining the Zimbabwean Premiere League side Dynamos FC following his exit from Kaizer Chiefs last year in June.

According to The South African, the former amakhosi attacker will seal the deal with Dynamos FC by Saturday, 24 February 2024. This has been by far good news for Billiat as he has been trying to find himself a home for the past six months, though he had been spotted training with Supersports United FC.

In August last year, many South Africans had mixed reactions to the news that former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat may join Egyptian outfit Zamalek. While some are happy that the Zimbabwean forward has moved on to greener fields, others are unhappy and trashed him, saying he is no longer the great player he used to be.

Pitso Mosimane admits that he still wanted Khama Billiat at Mamelodi Sundowns

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed that he wished he could've kept Khama Billiat after he signed for Kaizer Chiefs in 2018. Mosimane says that he even wanted to re-sign the player but couldn't do so because of his contractual obligations.

Pitso said:

"When I was still at Sundowns, yes I wanted Khama, but you can’t have a player who belongs to another team and is contracted to another team."

