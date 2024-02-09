Veteran coach Pitso Mosimane also known as Jingles, bagged his first win as the head coach of Abha FC

The former Al-Ahly coach stated that in January 2024, he was appointed as the head coach of the Saudi Arabia Pro League team

Mosimane shared with Briefly News that he was happy to be returning to Saudi Arabia with an exciting challenge awaiting him.

Pitso Mosimane wins the first match as the head coach of Abha FC.

Once again, veteran coach Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane has proved that he is the best man for the job. The former Al-Ahly coach has produced excellent results recently with his new Saudi Arabia Pro League team.

Pitso bags his first win at Abha FC

Pitso Mosimane has bagged his first win as the head coach of Abha Football Club. This came after the veteran coach announced in January 2024 that he was appointed as the new head coach of the Saudi Arabia Pro League Team.

Despite that Kaizer Chiefs also showed interest in appointing him as their head coach, Jingles also shared during an interview that he was interested in leading Nigeria's national team, the Super eagles.

MT Sports Marketing and Management shared with Briefly News that Pitso Mosimane said he was happy that he will be returning to Saudi Arabia again.

He said:

"I am pleased to return to Saudi Arabia, where an exciting challenge awaits me. Abha Club's rapid ascent to the Saudi Pro League, considering their participation in the 3rd division just four seasons ago, is remarkable. As the club confronts its most formidable challenge to date, I feel honored that the board has entrusted me with this responsibility."

The Director of MT Sports Marketing and Management, Moira Tlhagale, also shared with the publication:

"We are confident that our coaches will work hard to ensure that the Leaders of the South defend their place in the Pro League. Coach Pitso and his team's brands of excellence and deliverance of results will shine through."

The football news page @iDiskiTimes shared the news about Mosimane's first win and wrote:

" ✅Pitso Mosimane has guided Abha FC to their first win under his reign, beating world number 158, Afghanistan in a friendly match 4-1 on Thursday."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Jingles' first win

Social media users shared their reactions to Pitso's first win. see some of the comments below:

@djstago said:

"LOL."

@Ngobeni_01 wrote:

"So he wanted Iqraam Rayners."

@Sir_Ven_JoaquiN shared:

"Well done."

@MgwaliLungani responded:

"I didn't know he got a job."

@ian_mahlatse tweeted:

"Fearless coach this one."

@thapelo_sebeho commented:

"Halala."

