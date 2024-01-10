Kaizer Chief allegedly is still interested in signing Pitso Mosimane as the club's coach

Pitso Mosimane has been linked with a move to the Amakhosi for several seasons now

It also appears that Amakhosi is not the only club that has set their eyes on Mosimane

Kaizer Chiefs is still interested in veteran coach Pitso Mosimane. Image: @therealpitsomosimane, @kcfcofficial

Veteran coach Pitso Mosimane seems to be still linked to Kaizer Chiefs as Mosimane shook many fans when he revealed that he might be interested in coaching Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs keen to sign Pitso Mosimane

Amakhosi hasn't lost hope or given up on signing the veteran coach Jingles as the club's coach. Although he has been tied to the club for several seasons, this always happens when Mosimane is a free agent.

According to Soccer Laduma, it appears Jingles is also wanted by the Saudi Pro League, Abha Club, which would lead to an attractive opportunity looking at how he has promoted Al Ahli Saudi.

A source of the publication said:

"Indeed, the club is considering alternative coaches to potentially succeed Cavin Johnson, but Coach Pitso Mosimane is the top choice. External circumstances notwithstanding, he remains the primary candidate to assume the coaching responsibilities at Chiefs.

"Although reports of interest from Saudi Arabia may be disconcerting, the club had initially anticipated having him, particularly by the end of the season."

Mosimane would like to coach Nigeria

According to The South African, Mosimane is less likely to be the Amakhosi coach. Mosimane is more interested in coaching a national team like Nigeria. Jingles recently revealed in an interview that he would consider coaching Nigeria. The club is in the market for an African coach.

Mosimane would not be Amakhosi's first option anyway. Cavin Johnson's performance as Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach has been solid since he was appointed the coach after the club fired Molefi Ntseki. The club recently won 1-0 against Polokwane City, climbing to fifth place on the DSTV Premiership table.

Chiefs must spend money to sign Mosimane: Baloyi

In a Mosimane-related article, Briefly News reported that former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi encouraged Kaizer Chiefs to break the bank to secure Pitso Mosimane's signature.

This was after Mosimane's contract with Al Wahda ended, and speculation was rife that Mosimane might return to Africa. South Africans discouraged him from coaching Amakhosi because they believed he would clash with management, especially Bobby Motaung.

