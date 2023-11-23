Former Kaizer Chiefs player Brian Baloyi called on Amakhosi to cough out serious bank to secure Pitso Mosimane as coach

The football legend pointed out that Mosimane has what it takes to restore Chiefs to their former glory

Netizens did not agree and believed that Chiefs is too broke and Bobby Motaung might interfere

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans disagree with Brian Baloyi that Pitso Mosimane should be Kaizer Chiefs' coach. Images: APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and football legend Brian Baloyi encouraged Kaizer Chiefs not to fear spending money for Pitso Mosimane. Baloyi believes Mosimane is necessary for the club to rebuild itself from the decline they experienced. South African football lovers think Pitso Mosimane would constantly clash with Bobby Motaung.

Chiefs should appoint Mosimane: Baloyi

According to Sowetan LIVE, Baloyi firmly believes that Mosimane is the most suitable for the position. He places him in the top four coaches he wants to see head Amakhosi. Baloyi added that should Pitso Mosimane be brought on board, he should be allowed to bring his technical team, pointing out that this is standard practice for European coaches.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Baloyi remarked that should Chiefs fail to secure Jingles, they should find someone to start the year. Kaizer Chiefs is without a permanent coach, having appointed Cavin Johnson as interim coach. Baloyi also thinks that the last coach the team gave a chance to flex his technical muscles was Steve Kompela.

Football lovers dispute Baloyi's suggestion

Netizens from Facebook didn't agree with Baloyi and shared their views.

Nare Mokobane exclaimed:

“Pitso does not cake coaching instructions from management. That’s where Sibaningi FC will fail to secure Mr Jingles. Pitsocan’t be bought with money and be undermined by low-quality technical teams.”

Sir-Shadrak Honourable Baloyi pointed out:

“The problem at KC is not the coaches but Bobby. We all know the guy has shares, but he must do the honourable thing and step down because he fiddles too much with the coaching department.”

Tukz Tekza thinks they can't afford him.

“They can break the bank for his signature, but he will bankrupt them because logistically, he is very expensive and Chiefs have this policy of not spending too much.”

Mphemb a Mthembu asked:

Can Pitso work with Bobby-spoilt-brat?"

Luxolo Angelo Luux Solomon observed:

“The problem is unfit players, not the coach. If the team has unfit players, it will always lose games.”

Lucas Radebe slammed for anti-Johnson remarks

Briefly News reported that another Kaizer Chiefs legend, Lucas Radebe, cast doubt on Cavin Johnson's coaching abilities in a related story.

Rhuu spoke after Johnson was appointed Kaizer Chief's interim coach after Molefi Ntseki was sacked. Radebe said that Chiefs need a coach of a higher calibre than Johnson, and netizens hit back, telling him to keep his opinions to himself.

Source: Briefly News