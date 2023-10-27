Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe spoke against Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach Cavin Johnson

Johnson was appointed after Amakhosi showed Molefi Ntseke the door earlier this week

Netizens did not take kindly to the statements and roasted him for his words

Lucas Radebe's comments against Cavin Johnson didn't go down well with fans. Image: Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Soccer Legend Lucas Radebe is doubtful that Kaizer Chief's interim coach Cavin Johnson can turn the club's fortunes around. He offered an unsavoury criticism of Johnson and believed that Amakhosi was too big a club for Johnson. South Africans slammed him for his remarks and called his statements unfair.

Radebe doubts Cavin Johnson

Radebe, fondly known as Ruu, said there are many expectations from Johnson for being able to turn the tables for a team as massive as Kaizer Chiefs. Ruu noted that a team of Amakhosi's calibre requires a certain level of attitude to restore Kaizer Chief's fortune. Kaizer Chiefs recently sacked Molefi Ntseki after a disastrous run at the club.

Radebe believed that a coach's success is based on the team showing results. According to Times LIVE, he is uncertain that Johnson will be able to ensure that the Chiefs rack up the points. Chiefs had a disappointing start to the league, losing to teams like TS Galaxy.

Football lovers slam Radebe

Soccer fans on Facebook called Radebe out for his statements.

Ndyebo Citwa said:

“He must just keep quiet and stop putting fuel to the fire. It’s not as if he is doing something that stands out. Cavin Johnson is an interim, meaning that he’s not permanent, and that’s what Lucas is supposed to emphasise to the fans to keep them calm.”

Moses Nemisioni added:

“This is why things don't go right. There is always criticism, politics, noise and the like.”

Denka Wale Buccaneer remarked:

“Radebe is a couch potato critic, even though he makes a valid point. This is the same guy who has been lambasting SAFA and its hierarchy, yet when the gauntlet is thrown down to him, he keeps quiet.”

Lesego Bokamoso asked:

“Why criticise a person before even one came? Hold your horses, Lucas. I thought you were mature enough.”

Eddie Bman exclaimed:

“These legends sometimes are just rubbish.”

Mzansi responds to Cavin Johnson's appointment as Chiefs coach

