Kaizer Chiefs fired Molefi Ntseki after a disastrous tenure as the club’s coach

The team made the announcement on Monday following Amakhosi’s terrible defeat to Amazulu, which kicked them out of the Carling Knockout Cup

Fans were relieved and celebrated his departure, saying it was way overdue as he gets replaced by coach Cavin Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs sacked former Coach Molefi Ntseki. The Amakhosi made the surprise announcement on social media on 23 October after a disastrous performance saw the team drop out of the Carling Knockout Cup at the hands of Amazulu. Netizens speculated on who would replace Ntseki as the embattled Amakhosi head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs sack Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs announced their decision on their Facebook page. In a short statement, the club announced that the team decided to part ways with Ntseki after meeting with him on 23 October. Ntseki’s sacking comes just after the Phefeni Glamour Boys lost unceremoniously to Amazulu during their bout in the Carling Knockout Cup. Experienced coach Cavin Johnson has replaced Ntseki for the interim.

Netizens comment on the news

South Africans on Facebook commented on the shocking news and said that Arthur Zwane might replace him.

Meshack Zwoitwa Rotenda Ramalivhana said:

“Arthur Zwane will be caretaker coach until the end of the season.”

Lesiba Tlmatsana wrote:

“He was never supposed to be there to begin with. Had a good coach on the line with an excellent track record in Africa, coming with his own technicals. Instead, they chose the cheaper experiment."

Mr Mlambo II remarked:

“This is a bad decision. This guy tried so much and Chiefs improved.”

M Jay Moloi added:

“The first mistake was appointing him as head coach.”

Ntombela Syanda wrote:

“What a beautiful Monday.”

Uyapo Mbesi exclaimed:

“Wow, you made my day!”

Matodzi Brutars pointed out:

“This team is becoming a joke in South African football.”

DA Bravo Wamazotho Mzizi pointe out:

“A new head coach must come with his own technical team. The current technical team must go also.”

Fans call for Ntseki to be fired

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Amakhosi fans were angry after Kaizer Chiefs lost to TS Galaxy.

The fans were furious at the team’s poor run and were so livid that they pelleted former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntsei with objects. Police had to escort him out of the stadium, with fans calling for his resignation.

