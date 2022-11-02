Who is Arthur Zwane? Age, wife, cars, qualifications, profiles, net worth

Arthur Zwane is no new name in the world of football. He is a celebrated former football player and head coach. Zwane is a star in his own right, and his story is one for the books. He had a bumpy career playing the game and even got suspended at the tail end of his football career. However, he set a record as a striker, and his return to the game after retirement is an honour. So, go through his biography as it unpacks some unknown details about his life.

Arthur Zwane developed a liking for football at a tender age, and growing up in a family that adored the game helped him nurture his talent. He was lucky to have a close relationship with someone who played football, which helped him establish a base for his career. He gradually broke into the football scene and carved a name for himself. Check out his biography as it deciphers his life.

Arthur Zwane's profile summary and bio

Full name Arthur Jabulani Zwane Nickname 10111 Gender Male Date of birth 20th September 1973 Age 49 (As of November 2022) Birthday 20th September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Meadowlands, South Africa Nationality South African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Football coach Football team Kaizer Chiefs Marital status Married Spouse Mpho Raven Dube

Arthur Zwane's age

How old is Arthur Zwane? As of November 2022, the Kaizer Chiefs' head coach is forty-nine years old. He was born on 20th September 1973 in Meadowlands, South Africa.

Arthur Zwane's wife

Besides his prowess and admirable football career, Arthur is a dedicated husband. He is married to Mpho Raven Dube, a beautiful businesswoman. Mpho owns and runs a catering and transportation business. The couple seems happily married as they often share photos of themselves on social media.

Arthur Zwane's qualifications

He played for his uncle's team, Liverpool, between 1981 and 1982. In 1983, he landed the opportunity to play for Jomo Cosmos' 'under 10 side. He was affiliated with the team from 1983 to 1992. He was later sent to Real Rovers on loan.

Club career

The current Kaizer Chiefs head coach made his professional debut as a footballer in 1993 in the BobSave Super Bowl quarter-final against Giyani Classic. He played under Roy Matthews. He continued playing for Jomo Cosmos after his relegation in 1993. In 1994, he made a significant milestone by winning the NSL Second Division with Jomo Cosmo.

Orlando Pirates

Between 1997 and 1998, Jabulani played 12 matches at Orlando Pirates. In 1998, he was sent to play for Dynamos in the National First Division.

Tembisa Classic

In 1999, he joined Tembisa Classic under Khabo Zondo. By 2000, he had set a record by scoring eight goals, helping the team secure ninth place on the table.

Kaizer Chiefs

In 2000, Arthur transitioned to Kaizer Chiefs. However, the move was a tug of war since Orlando Pirates were eyeing him and even claimed he was their player.

The current Kaizer Chiefs head coach played his last football match on 4th November 2009 against Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Arthur Zwane's coaching qualifications

Does Arthur Zwane have a coaching license? Yes, he does. He has the UEFA B coaching license, including CAF A and B badges.

On 27th May 2021, Jabulani joined Kaizer Chiefs as the team's assistant manager. He served the position during the 2020/2021 season. On 9th June 2021, he was appointed as the team's caretaker manager. On 26th May 2022, he signed a new contract as the team's manager.

Arthur Zwane's net worth

It is unclear how much the head coach is worth. However, he must be worth a dime, considering his hefty salary.

How much is Arthur Zwane's salary?

Zwane served as the interim coach for Kaizer Chief before he was named the head coach. According to sources, he takes home a whopping R800,000 every month. He is considered one of the highest-paid coaches in South Africa. Initially, Arthur Zwane's salary per month was R300,000.

Arthur Zwane's cars

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach has never shared any full photos of his cars. He keeps that aspect of his life away from the public.

Where is Arthur Zwane from?

He was born in Meadows, South Africa. He is a South African national.

Why is Arthur Zwane called 10111?

Jabulani often came to Kaizer Chief's rescue during his football career by scoring match-winning goals during the game's final minutes. As a result, he was nicknamed 10111.

Did Arthur Zwane play for the Pirates?

Yes, he played 12 matches for Orlando Pirates between 1997 and 1998. He left the club on loan for Dynamos in the National First Division.

When did Arthur Zwane retire?

Zwane played his final match in November 2009.

Arthur Zwane transitioned from being a footballer to a head coach. Kaizer Chief's exemplary performance in the PSL symbolises his rebirth in the football scene.

