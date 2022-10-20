Detailed Joe Rogan's net worth: Income, investments, earnings, businesses

Joe Rogan's life changed in the blink of an eye. One day, he was known as the Fear Factor Guy; the next time, he made headlines as one of the highest-paid American entertainers. Joe is a jack of all trades, a former TV presenter, podcaster, comedian, commentator, and actor. Today, he is the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, known as The Joe Rogan Experience. So, how much is Joe Rogan's net worth?

Ultimate Fighting Championship color commentator, Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Rogan's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be about $150 million. When the popular podcaster uploaded his first-ever video of The Joe Rogan Experience in 2009, he and his friends were live streaming with an audience of about 100 fans. More than a decade later, he is signed to a multi-million year exclusive deal with Spotify.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Joe Rogan Date of birth August 11, 1967 Age 55 years in 2022 Place of birth Newark, New Jersey Nationality American Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches Profession Commentator, Podcaster, Actor, Comedian, Martial artist, Film producer Marital status Married Net worth $150 million YouTube PowerfulJRE

What is Joe Rogan's net worth?

The podcaster has bagged home more than $100 million through his podcasts. Between 2001 and 2006, Joe hosted the popular show Fear Factor.

Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on March 15, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

Source: Getty Images

How much does Joe Rogan make from UFC?

His love for martial arts started way back as a child. He was bullied and picked on at school, which saw him commence training at a taekwondo school. Since then, he has never looked back.

Two years later, he scooped his black belt. At 18, he became a teacher at a gym and bagged the state championship. One year later, he won the US championship. However, he halted his career for fear of getting a brain damage.

In 1997, Dana White requested him to become a commentator for the UFC, and he agreed. The next 12 events he carried out for free; 24 years later, he is still part of the UFC family as a commentator.

How much does Joe Rogan make per UFC event?

It is alleged that the commentator is paid about $50,000 for every event. For the estimated 40 UFC events each year, that is about $2 million annually.

Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Source: Getty Images

Does Joe Rogan own UFC?

No, UFC is currently owned by and operated by Zuffa, LLC. This is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, formerly known as a WME-IMG talent agency. He has been a commentator for UFC for about 25 years, leading many people to mistake him for its owner.

Before UFC was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings, its owners were Lorenzo Fertitta, his brother Frank Fertitta, and Dana White.

How much does Joe Rogan make from his podcast?

The Joe Rogan Experience commenced on YouTube in 2009. Since then, it has become one of the most popular podcast shows. However, in the wake of 2020, the comedian let the cat out of the bag and revealed that he would be signing an exclusive deal with Spotify.

Not much was revealed to the public, but it was estimated that the deal was worth about $100 million. The Joe Rogan Experience is now exclusive on Spotify.

How much is Joe Rogan's salary?

He is believed to take home over $40 million in annual salary. His income results from the podcaster having to remove his content from other platforms.

Joe Rogan's comedy career

His entertainment career started in 1994 after he relocated to Los Angeles. Between 1995 and 1999, the comedian started in the NBC sitcom News Radio. In 2001, he started hosting the show Fear Factor. In 2003, he became the co-host of The Man Show until 2004, when the show ended.

The comedian has also authored four books titled Mastering the Rubber Guard: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition in 2006 and Mastering the Twister: Jiu-Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition in 2007. In 2010, he authored Talking Monkeys in Space and The Conversation That Broke the Internet in 2020.

Is Joe Rogan a billionaire?

The talented podcaster has a net worth of about $100 million. This is from his various income sources.

Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Source: Getty Images

Joe Rogan's investments

The podcaster is also the co-owner of Onnit. He owns 50% of the health and wellness company. Onnit provides supplements, unique fitness equipment, and food to its clients.

Joe Rogan's homes

The comedian is a proud owner of two homes. He owns a $4.5 million house in Bell Canyon Estate. However, after the Spotify deal in 2020, he put up the house on sale. It is not clear if the house has a new owner. He also has a second house in Texas worth $14.4 million.

Joe Rogan's cars

The comedian has a love for cars. He owns some high-end cars, which include Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Tesla Model S, ICON Bronco, and 1965 Corvette Stingray.

Joe Rogan's net worth continues to rise as he remains one of the highest-earning pod-casters. His successful career path has proven that it pays to talk.

