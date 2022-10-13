Pitso Mosimane is a huge name in South African football, being both a successful club manager and former player that has claimed the ranks throughout the years and is now considered one of the most successful black football coaches in the world. As the current manager of the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Jeddah, he is at the height of his career. What all do we know about him and his children, Kopano Mosimane and Lelentle Mosimane? Here, we discuss their biographies and his youngest child, Reatlegile.

Pitso Mosimane’s family gathers equal attention as his wife is a prominent figure in her own right, and his children are also beginning to make their way in the world. Here is a summarised version of his older children's biographies before we know more about his and his wife's careers and other essential facts.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kopano Segoale Mosimane Lelentle Mosimane Nickname Kopano Lelentle Date of birth 29 June 2001 Unknown Age 21 years old 18-25 (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Unknown Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (unconfirmed) Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (unconfirmed) Romantic orientation Unknown Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African South African Marital status Single Single Ethnicity Black Black Gender Male Female Weight Unknown Unknown Height Unknown Unknown Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Parents Pitso and Moira Mosimane Pitso and Moira Mosimane Children None None Profession Youtuber, podcaster Businesswoman, tutor, digital media specialist Education Unknown University of the Witwatersrand (WITS), Honours graduate Native language Zulu, English (fluent) Zulu, English (fluent) Net worth Unknown Unknown Social media profiles Instagram Twitter Instagram Twitter

As briefly mentioned, Reatlegile is his youngest child and only other son. Since he is so young, not much is known about him besides that he is 11 years old and seems keen on football like his famous father. Before we detail his children, here are some facts about Pitso Mosimane’s wife and the football manager himself.

Where is Pitso Mosimane originally from?

Hailing from Kagiso, Krugersdorp, Gauteng, the football is a born and bred South African.

Who is Pitso Mosimane’s wife?

Pitso Mosimane is married to Moira Mosimane, also known as Moira Tlhagale. She is also Pitso Mosimane’s first wife, but there is not much information on when they got together or how long they have been married. However, they have been together since his rise to soccer stardom in the early 1980s.

According to her LinkedIn, she is the founder of MT Sports Marketing and Management and acted as her husband's talent manager for many years. She is also a registered Construction Project Manager with the South African Council for Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP).

How old is Pitso Mosimane’s wife?

The CEO is 50 years old as of 2022.

What is Pitso Mosimane's net worth in 2022?

Pitso's current net worth is estimated at $5 million. For those curious, Moira Mosimane’s net worth is believed to be a staggering R40 million, thanks to her various successful business endeavours.

Lelentle Mosimane’s age

Although her age has never been confirmed, it is believed she is in her early to mid-20s, considering her studies.

Kopano Mosimane's age

According to his mother's Instagram post, he is 21 years old as of June 2022.

Social media profiles

Kopano's Instagram page is @kopano.segoale, with 2,434 followers. It is believed he also has a Twitter page under @KopanoSegoale with 379 followers. Lelentle's Instagram page is @lelentlekm, with 4,137 followers. You can also find her on Twitter @lelentlekm, with 6,025 followers.

Lelentle Mosimane and Kopano Mosimane may come from a famous, largely successful family, but by all accounts, they seem to be making names for themselves in their own right.

