Marquise Jackson's biography: Everything to know about 50 Cent's son

Being a celebrity often means that you are under the constant scope of the media, and those related to you become also famous by association. This has been the case for Marquise Jackson, who is known as the eldest child of the famous rapper 50 Cent. He has emulated his father by pursuing careers as an actor and rapper. So, who is 50 Cent's son?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Marquise Jackson is the son of renowned rapper 50 Cent. Photo: @199viq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since Marquise was a small boy, the bond between him and his father has been strained. Learn more about this and other topics, such as the background, professional path, and age of 50 cent's son.

Marquise Jackson's profiles and bio

Full name Marquise Jackson Known as 25 Cent Gender Male Date of birth 13th of October, 1997 Place of birth California, the United States Age 25 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet and 9 inches Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Father Curtis Jackson Mother Shaniqua Tompkins Siblings Mia Jackson and Sire Jackson Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Unknown Occupation Actor and rapper Net worth Unknown Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Marquise Jackson?

He was born on the 13th of October, 1997. As of October 2022, Marquise Jackson's age is 25 years old. His star sign is Libra.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Marquise Jackson's nationality?

50 Cent's older son was born in California, the United States. His nationality is American, and he is of African-American ethnicity.

Who are Marquise Jackson's parents?

25 Cent was born to Shaniqua Tompkins and Curtis Jackson, famously known as 50 Cent. He is the first and only son of the couple.

Who is 50 Cent?

Curtis Jackson attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the 30th of January, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent, is an American rapper, actor and businessman. He is famous for being one of the most prominent rappers in the hip-hop industry and is described as the master of the subtle art of lyrical brevity.

How many times has 50 Cent been married?

The American rapper has never been married. He has nonetheless been linked to several women, many of them from the American entertainment industry. He dated Shaniqua Hopkins and Daphne Joy.

He has also been in relationships with Meagan Good, Vivica A. Fox, Joy Bryant, Chelsea Hander, Ciara and Tattedup Holly.

Does 50 Cent have kids?

50 Cent has two children with two different women. His first is Marquise Jackson, whom he had with Shaniqua Hopkins. He had his second son, Sire Jackson, with Daphne Joy.

How many times was 50 Cent shot?

50 Cent was shot nine times over his body. He spent 13 days in the hospital as his legs were shattered in multiple places. He mentions this incident in his single hit Many Men. In an interview with Oprah, he mentioned that his shooter was gunned down.

What did 50 Cent's son do to him?

Marquise and 50 Cent have had a rocky father-son relationship. Their bond deteriorated when Marquise was just ten years old. Since then, they have made negative remarks about one another in the media and social media.

50 Cent has acknowledged that Marquise motivated him to achieve his goals. He even had a tattoo of his son's name on his bicep. He claimed that being unable to see his son as frequently as he would have liked was the hardest part of ending his relationship with Shaniqua.

Recently, 50 Cent's son participated in an Instagram Live chat with vlogger Choke No Joke and criticized his father's $6,700 in child support payments throughout his life.

"I'm not talking about I want a Lambo; at the time, I wanted at least socks. Basketball socks is twelve dollars. So I should not want for anything, right?"

Many have taken to social media to criticize Marquise for seemingly feuding with his father over child support.

Marquise Jackson's career

Like his father, Marquise is a rapper and actor. He began his rap career in 2017, with his first single titled Different. Other Marquise Jackson's songs include Pop My Sh*t, You Shot, Bro, You Shot (Skit), Swiper No Swiping, Me, Put Me On (Skit), Hard to Get, and Long Live Rosie Marie Walker (Skit).

How much is Marquise Jackson's net worth?

25 Cent is yet to reveal his net worth. Nonetheless, being the son of a successful rapper, he grew up well-off. According to Celebrity Net Worth, 50 Cent is worth $40 million and is one of the wealthiest rappers in the world.

What is Marquise Jackson's height?

25 Cent resembles his father. He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches or 175 centimetres. He has black hair and his eyes are dark brown.

Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent have a complicated father-son relationship yet to be mended. The 25-year-old, nonetheless, continues to release more music for his fans.

READ ALSO: Who is Nqobile Khwezi? Age, boyfriend, height, love life, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Nqobile Khwezi. She is a South African model, entrepreneur, brand strategist, creative director, and social media influencer.

She was crowned Miss Junior Shaka when she was 15 years and was crowned Miss uShaka Marien World in 2016.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News