Carl Thomas Dean's bio: What does Carl Dean Thomas do for a living?

Carl Thomas Dean is an American businessman and celebrity spouse. The camera-shy man is famous as the husband of the renowned American singer Dolly Parton. Despite being the husband of a celebrity, Dean prefers to live a private life. He is a business mogul who runs an asphalt-laying company in Nashville. They have been married for over five decades, making their story more fascinating.

Dean & Dolly met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville in 1964. Photo: @dollyparton (modified by author)

While many people know that Dolly Parton is married, few know her husband. Carl Thomas Dean has maintained a low profile since marrying the celebrated singer. Yet, despite their different personalities, he is supportive of her career.

Carl Thomas Dean's profile and bio

Full name Carl Thomas Dean Date of birth July 20, 1942 Age 79 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Nashville, Tennesse, USA Current residence Brentwood, Tennessee Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 6 Weight 75 kg Hair colour White Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Dolly Parton Father Edgar Henry Dean Mother Virginia Ginny Bates Occupation Former businessman and philanthropist Net worth $20 million

What is Carl Thomas Dean's age?

The celebrity husband was born on July 20, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee. Thus, he is 80 years old. He holds American citizenship, and his ethnicity is white.

Carl Thomas Dean's family

His father's name is Edgar Dean, and his mother is Virginia Bates. Carl was raised with his two siblings in Tennessee.

The camera-shy man is famous as the husband of renowned American singer Dolly Parton. Photo: @dollyparton (modified by author)

How did Dolly Parton meet Carl Thomas Dean?

The two met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville in 1964. During the time, Dolly was 18 years while Dean was 21. They describe their union as love at first sight.

On May 30, 1966, they solemnized their union at First Baptist Church at 7608 Nashville Street, Ringgold, Georgia, having dated for two years. The two wished for a colourful wedding ceremony, but her music contract had to end before she walked the aisle.

Is Dolly Parton still married to Carl Dean?

They are still married. They are celebrated in the entertainment world for being role models, especially in an industry where couples split in their first year of union. Their marriage has lasted more than five decades.

What complements the two is their contradictory personality. While Parton is exceptionally social and public, given her nature of work, Dean prefers to remain inhibited and private.

What is Carl Thomas Dean's height?

Dean's height is about 6 feet, and he weighs approximately 75 kg. Both his eyes and hair are black.

The couple is philanthropic and is a great supporter of the Dr Thomas Foundation. They also run Dolly Parton's Imaginary Library, which empowers children.

Who are Carl Thomas Dean's children?

Although the couple has been married for more than five decades, they do not have children due to her endometriosis.

Carl Thomas Dean's pictures

Carl Dean is camera shy, making it hard to see his pictures in the limelight. However, below are some of his amazing pictures with his beautiful wife.

1. Looking happy

Dean is a business mogul who runs an asphalt-laying company in Nashville. Photo: @dollyparton (modified by author)

Being happy is all they have embraced as a couple.

2. Looking lovely

The lovely couple describes their union as love at first sight. Photo: @dollyparton (modified by author)

Despite their age, they know how to dress for every occasion and look gorgeous.

3. Amazing couple

Despite being the husband of a celebrity, Dean prefers to live a private life. Photo: @dollyparton (modified by author)

They have been all smiles from their early days in marriage.

Who is Carl Thomas Dean's spouse?

His spouse is Dolly Parton, a celebrated American singer, lyricist, actress, and businesswoman. She was born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, USA. She began her career at the age of 13.

Dolly has become one of the American music industry's stars with her country music work. She has received numerous awards from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Who was Dolly Parton's first husband?

Dolly did not have another husband. She met Carl when she was 18 and tied the knot after two years.

What does Carl Dean Thomas do for a living?

Besides the asphalt-laying business, little is known about his career and business interests. Although he appeared in the drama Vigorish in 2003, that does not qualify him as an actor.

What makes Carl Thomas Dean famous?

Dean is not musically talented and mostly shies away from the public.

What is Carl Thomas Dean's net worth?

Thomas has a net worth estimated at $20 million. Dolly's net worth is about $650 million, which she has earned through her successful music career.

Above is all you need to know about Carl Thomas Dean. He came to the limelight as the husband of the world-renowned American singer Dolly Parton.

