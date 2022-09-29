Who is Chico Bean? Age, daughter, real name, wife, height, profiles, net worth

Chico Bean is a man who has made a name for himself in the American entertainment industry. He has worked his way up from merely being a show opener for more popular artists to headlining shows. However, he suffered the tragic loss of the majority of his family members due to violence in America.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chico started doing stand-up comedy in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo: @chicobean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chico Bean's real name is Anthony Jamal Bean. He is an African-American comedian, writer, producer, actor, and rapper. Additionally, he has been in the industry for a while, hustling from the bottom to the top. So far, the past six to seven years have been immensely good for his career.

Chico Bean's profile summary and bio

Real name Anthony Jamal Bean Nickname Chico Bean, 1/3 of 85 South Show Gender Male Date of birth 20th February 1987 Age 35 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Washington DC, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tawanda "Wanda" Bean Marital status Single Children One College/University Winston Salem State University, North Carolina Profession Comedian, writer, producer, actor, and rapper Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram, Twitter

Background information

The comedian never got to know his biological father well enough. This was because his dad fell victim to the gun violence on the streets and passed away when he was only two years old. Consequently, his mother, Tawanda Bean, raised him before passing away in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Where is Chico Bean from?

Born in Washington, DC, USA, on 20th February 1987, Chico's age is 35 years in 2022. He may be a comedian who brings smiles to his audience, but his life has not been easy; he has lost at least six family members to violence in the streets of America.

Bean, at some point, in his effort to rise to stardom, teamed up with comedians Darren Brand and B-Daht. Photo: @chicobean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What college did Chico Bean go to?

Reports reveal he attended Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina. There, he began to beef up his talent as a comedian.

Career

Chico never intentionally chose a career in stand-up comedy, even though he had always been comedic since his high school days. It, therefore, felt like a natural thing to conduct the file of events at his college and fraternity pageant and other ceremonies while training to become a news anchor.

He became not so motivated about his goal to become a news anchor after he decided to get a job after graduation, and he was offered $6.25 per hour as an intern. He felt the pay was abysmal and resolved to hustle for himself while helping others.

Chico started doing stand-up comedy in Greensboro, North Carolina, sometime in 2007. During this period, he successfully opened for Chris Wiles' comedy show.

Bean did not rest on his laurels and soon teamed up with comedians Darren Brand and B-Daht. Together, they developed a comedy group and commenced what is now known as the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show (FFCS).

The show interacts with its audience funnily and is an entertaining blend of on-the-spot comedy and authentic stand-up. As it grew, comedians like DeMar "Osama Bin Drankin" Rankin Sr also signed on to the group. The three comedians began to perform stand-up comedy in different states, colleges, universities and comedy clubs.

During one of their performances, Nick Cannon, a more popular and experienced comedian, noticed Bean. So he gave him the pass to appear on Fresh Faces of Comedy in New York, which became a defining moment in his career.

Chico Bean's TV shows

With his newfound stage, Bean's popularity grew, and so did his opportunities. He has since appeared on shows like:

Bean has appeared in several shows, including Guy Court and Arsenio Live. Photo: @chicobean (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisters Circle live

Wild 'N Out

Trivial Takedown

The 85 South Show

Guy Court

The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation

Wild 'n Out: Wildest Moment

Arsenio Live

Bet Hip Hop Awards

The roles he played in the shows mentioned above range from actor to writer and producer.

Chico Bean's family

Much of the comedian's life appears to revolve around building a solid credential in the American entertainment industry, but he is also a father at heart. He has a daughter by his baby mama, whose name is unknown. Chico Bean's wife is not in the picture.

Chico Bean's daughter is Pierce Chanel. He fondly calls the nine year old (2022) Wanda in memory of his late mother. He is quick to shower encomium on her, as noticeable on an Instagram post at the 2022 father's day celebration. In his post, the comedian said:

This is the First Fathers Day Wanda didn't wake me up out my sleep saying 'Happy Fathers Day Baby, what you get me?' But I'm so thankful that instead, I was awakened by this Face, SHE IS ME in girl form, yesterday she told me I was dressed like The 'Xbox Logo' I love nothing more on this planet than I do this little girl, HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL THE REAL ONES!

How much is Chico Bean worth?

According to sources, Chico Bean's net worth is estimated at $4 million. He made this primarily from his artistic and endorsement dealings. He resides in a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Social media presence

Chico Bean's Instagram account has 2.1 million followers as of 1 October 2022. His Twitter account is nearing half a million followers.

Is Chico Bean returning to Wild N Out?

He returned after he and some of his colleagues refused to continue the show until the original host, Nick Cannon was reinstated.

Chico Bean is one of the most popular African-American comedians out there and gives the likes of Kevin Hart healthy competition in the industry. His grass-to-grace story is medication for anyone who thinks they have nothing going for them.

READ ALSO: Who is Sphelele Dunywa? Age, girlfriend, twin, songs, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently discussed Sphelele Dunywa, one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The Afro-pop singer is famous in the country as one of the co-founders of the prolific South African musical group Blaq Diamond.

As published in the post, Sphelele is a singer, songwriter, and rapper and is best known for his stage name Danya Devs. Find out more from the post!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News