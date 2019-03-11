Top 30 wedding venues in South Africa in 2022: places to tie the knot in style

The best wedding venues in South Africa offer the perfect balance of picturesque scenes, guest services, fantastic food, and easy access. These venues are spread across the country's beautiful and expansive landscapes and offer views of vineyards, sea sides, mountain ranges, and golf courses. Which are the top venues where you and your significant other can exchange vows?

Your wedding venue is arguably one of the most significant cost elements of your entire ceremony. This makes it important to have an affordable, beautiful venue that meets your needs.

The 30 best wedding venues in South Africa

What are some wedding venues near me? Here is a look at the most amazing wedding venues in South Africa today.

30. Weltevreden Manor

Weltevreden Manor is located in a small village known as Curry's Post, surrounded by a predominantly farming community. The manor's architecture features elegant stone walls housing a modern interior perfect for a small wedding.

The house accommodates 14 people and can seat 30 people in a formal dining room. If you are more of an outdoors person, Weltevreden Manor has a picturesque rose garden perfect for those wedding photos.

29. The Garden Venue

The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel is an award-winning venue that offers bespoke wedding packages. The hotel features beautifully landscaped gardens, cascading ponds, banquet reception halls, and a magnificent forest chapel.

The venue can accommodate weddings with 30-600 guests, making it ideal for small or large weddings. Having your wedding here will give you access to the hotel's stunning gardens full of lily ponds and koi and accentuated by breathtaking rolling lawns and piazzas.

28. Cavalli Estate

The Cavalli Estate is a Green Star rated venue situated below the majestic Helderberg Mountains. This function venue is ideal for events of varying scales. The estate features modern architecture blended with well-manicured outdoor spaces. The theme was designed to capitalize on the beauty of the surrounding natural features while still giving a touch of modernity.

The entrance has a conspicuous stone facade behind which lies a beautiful space that can accommodate up to 350 wedding guests.

27. La Roche Estate

This estate is located just outside Franschhoek and is among the most charming wedding destinations in South Africa. The estate features three wedding venues for clients to choose from.

The Sanctuary: This is a spectacular location built on a small island surrounded by pristine water.

This is a spectacular location built on a small island surrounded by pristine water. The Pear Tree Grove: This location overlooks the magnificent mountain ranges on one side and vineyards on the other.

This location overlooks the magnificent mountain ranges on one side and vineyards on the other. The Festival Hall: A modern and elegant hall ideal for the perfect indoor reception.

26. Angala Boutique Hotel

Angala is situated in the heart of the Cape Winelands near the foothills of the Simonsberg Mountains. The small and intimate property is ideal for small weddings and features 10 rooms and a private garden cottage for the bride and groom.

Keep in mind that the venue and accommodation come as a single package for either 2 or 3 nights. This gives you and your bridal team exclusive use of the entire property for the selected days and nights. Angala can host up to 70 guests in various spaces across the property for your wedding reception.

25. Ghost Mountain Inn

Ghost Mountain Inn is an amazing event venue in the heart of the Zulu Kingdom, about three hours from Durban. The inn features various wedding spaces, both indoor and outdoor. In addition, one can enhance their wedding experience by adding other activities, including spa experiences, wildlife safaris, boat cruises on Lake Jozini, and the inn's famed accommodation.

24. Soetendal Venue

This wedding venue is situated on the highly esteemed Soetendal Estates in the winding valleys of Wellington, making it a sight to behold. It is among the few venues built with a bride's needs in mind. Outside, you will find lounge clusters with fireplaces to keep guests warm.

The wedding chapel at Soetendal is nestled among the trees and is accessible through a walk alongside a beautiful dam. There are also numerous other spaces inside the property you can choose to hold your event.

23. Het Vlock Casteel

Het Vlock Casteel lies at the foot of Kasteelberg and is arguably one of the best-looking wedding venues on that side of South Africa. The elite function venue is surrounded by fertile and vibrant vineyards and wheat fields with majestic mountains on the horizon.

The nearby river creates a sound of slow-running water, further enhancing the peaceful atmosphere. Guests can enjoy meals and drinks on the open deck while immersing themselves in the beautiful views surrounding the Het Vlock Casteel.

22. Whispering Thorns

This is a gorgeous family-owned guest farm in Mpumalanga, 18 kilometres north of Nelspruit. Whispering Thorns was designed to make guests feel completely at home, away from home. The modern design incorporates natural elements for the perfect blend between man-made features and natural ones.

The structures in the property feature huge sheets of glass, giving them excellent interior lighting and modern sophistication. The chapel at the Whispering Thorns is a sight to behold and lends itself to unforgettable photographic opportunities.

21. Highberry Boutique Winery

South Africa is renowned for its numerous vineyards and wineries. Besides the amazing wine and grapes that come from them, these locations also make excellent wedding venues. the Highberry Boutique Winery is one of these elegant wineries that also have wedding-centred features.

Clients get bespoke wedding packages customized to their specific needs. The winery is located on the outskirts of Somerset and borders some of South Africa's finest vineyards. Guests are treated to breathtaking views of mountain vistas, lush lawns, horse paddocks, and a magnificent lake.

20. Houw Hoek Hotel

The Houw Hoek Hotel is beautifully positioned between the picturesque ponds of the Kogelberg Nature Reserve and breathtaking mountain ranges. The hotel features well-manicured lawns converging in a large pond that makes the perfect backdrop for your wedding pictures.

The team at the Houw Hoek Hotel is available to help with wedding planning and customization.

19. Eensgezind

Eensgezind is a picturesque wedding venue in Durbanville. The team at this venue offers professional wedding venue planning services and pays close attention to detail to make your day memorable in every way. The venue features a massive social deck overlooking a beautiful water body nestled in fantastic green lawns.

Every location in Eensgezind is magnificent, making the venue a wedding photographer's dream.

18. Tintswalo Family Camp

The Tintswalo Family Camp is a breathtaking property in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Waterberg. It is one of the best spots for a safari honeymoon or bush-themed wedding. The family camp can accommodate up to 16 guests and is among the largest private game reserves in the country.

17. Rickety Bridge

The Rickety Bridge is an elegant wedding venue located in a Franschhoek wine estate. The venue features a modern banqueting hall converted from an old barrel maturation cellar. Outdoor lovers can also hold their ceremonies at the manor house gardens and immerse themselves in the magnificent surroundings.

The venue offers an all-inclusive package that includes staff, furniture, food and wine, and accommodation.

16. Indaba Hotel

The Sandton Hotel is set in 17 hectares of beautiful land outside Johannesburg. The hotel is renowned for its excellent customer service, welcoming environment, luscious gardens, and romantic ambience. These factors make it one of the most sought-after wedding venues in Johannesburg.

The venue has nice-looking wooden decks, tree avenues, and two magnificent dams to help make your big day as memorable as possible. The hotel has numerous venues designed to cater to events of varying sizes.

15. Joubertsdal Country Estate

The Joubertsdal Country Estate is set in a 300-hectare parcel of land at the foot of the Langberg Mountain Range. The estate is owned by Erik and Danielle de Wet and is among the best-looking wedding venues in Cape Town.

The hotel's main house was built in 1972 and features every hallmark of a 70s farmhouse: low wooden lintels, thatched roof, and deep windowsills accentuating the thick walls. If you are looking for a timeless farmhouse setting for your wedding, you cannot go wrong with the Joubertsdal Country Estate.

14. Kuthaba Bush Lodge

This is a private game reserve in Modimolle, Limpopo Province. It forms part of the world-famous Waterberg Mountain Range, renowned for its unmatched scenic views. The lodge offers two gorgeous wedding sites.

The Cliffs: This venue was designed to reflect the idea of a bird flying off a cliff, an allusion to the journey the newlyweds are about to embark on. This venue offers spectacular views of the Modimolle area.

This venue was designed to reflect the idea of a bird flying off a cliff, an allusion to the journey the newlyweds are about to embark on. This venue offers spectacular views of the Modimolle area. The Wild Fig Tree: As the name suggests, this venue's main attraction is a massive wild fig with magnificent evergreen foliage. The tree's distinctiveness, resilience, and strength are said to provide inspiration to the couples who exchange vows beneath it.

13. The Oyster Box

The Oyster Box is among the most popular wedding venues in South Africa. This legendary venue has a dedicated wedding coordination team that makes the bride and groom's work super easy. There is also a well-versed banqueting team that works to make one's big day memorable.

The Oyster Box team will ensure that everything from photography, wedding cake, floral decorations, table design, music, and menu choice is taken care of.

12. Cape Point Vineyards

This is an award-winning wine estate in Cape Town. The estate features a magnificent restaurant and event venue within its grounds. The venue is located in the beautiful Noordhoek within the breathtaking Cape Point Peninsula. The nearby ocean on one side and mountain ranges on the other make this a phenomenal wedding venue.

Located 33 kilometres from Cape Town, this wine estate is inarguably one of the best wedding venues for couples looking to get wedded in a sea-mountain setting.

11. The Lawns at the Roundhouse

The Lawns at the Roundhouse is a sensational wedding venue located in Glen on the slopes of Lions Head. Guests are treated to an unmatched view of the 12 Apostles Mountain Range and Camps Bay. This venue has over 300 years of rich history, having started as a guardhouse due to its proximity to the ocean.

The menu at The Lawns at the Roundhouse is French-inspired, adding to the global appeal of the venue as a wedding destination.

10. Welgelegen Cherry Estate

Welgelegen is a wedding and conference venue located on an apple and cherry farm in Free State. The reception hall at this estate has a breathtaking view of the Maluti Mountains in Lesotho. The venue can host 180 guests and accommodate up to 60 guests.

The highlight of the Welgelegen venue is the magnificent 120-person sandstone chapel overlooking a nearby water body. One can also choose to have their ceremony on an outdoor deck overlooking the beautiful natural surroundings.

9. The Forest Walk Venue

The Forest Walk Venue is centrally located between Pretoria and Johannesburg, making it easily accessible. This venue has amazing forest surroundings and a huge, thatched hall to host a wedding reception. The venue also has landscaped gardens for your gardens to walk and relax in.

Several guest houses are linked to the venue for easy accommodation. The staff are also well-versed in meal preparation. This combination of factors makes the Forest Walk one of the best wedding venues in Pretoria.

8. Altydlig

Altydlig is an elegant wine farm located at the foot of the highland vineyards between Kuilsriver and Stellenbosch. This picturesque wine farm overlooks the Table Mountain Range and boasts magnificent views of the Cape Peninsula.

The wine farm is an excellent wedding and function venue with numerous menu, accommodation, and décor options available. Clients get to choose among numerous customization options to create a unique look on their wedding day.

The farm also has professional chefs who prepare delicious country food and will gladly customize your menu to suit your preferences.

7. Bakenhof Winelands

This wine farm is located a mere 45 minutes from Cape Town and has been extensively featured in wedding-related TV shows and print media. The venue's all-inclusive wedding packages offer great value for money without compromising on service and product quality.

Most wedding facilities at the venue are made using stone and glass, giving them that sophisticated touch and modern feel. The outdoor venues are even more breathtaking, with unobstructed views of the Hawaqua Mountains.

6. Stellenrust Wine Estate

The Stellenrust Estate has one of the best views of the Table Mountain Ranges. Nestled among the lush vineyards, this venue features a huge reception hall with pine floors and elegant lighting hanging from a reed ceiling.

The venue can host 300 guests without a dance floor and up to 220 with a dance floor.

5. The Fairway Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

The Fairway Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort is situated 11 kilometres from Sandton and 2 kilometres from the Cresta shopping centre. This high-class hotel is the ideal destination for couples looking for an all-in-one wedding venue.

The venue has great views of the Randpark Golf Course, which also makes the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.

4. Olive Rock

The Olive Rock is a unique and beautiful wedding venue that was created from rehabilitated and renovated structures alongside the Breede River. Guests at the venue are treated to breathtaking views of the majestic mountains in the Western Cape. Guest entertainment can be arranged in the shed-style mountain room with grand chandeliers, exposed trusses, and beautiful stack-away doors.

3. Jozini Tiger Lodge

The Jozini Tiger Lodge has a rich heritage and untamed natural beauty. The venue is located in the heart of the Zulu kingdom alongside the banks of Lake Jozini. The nearby Lebombo Mountain Range further enhances the venue's appeal.

Weddings at the spectacular Jozini Tiger Lodge can only be described as pure perfection. You can have your reception outdoors on the Boma, the upper deck, or the lake deck. The staff will provide every necessary amenity to keep your guests comfortable during the event.

2. The Marine Hermanus

The Marine is among South Africa's most spectacular oceanside properties. Perched on the cliffs, overlooking the Hermanus' Walker Bay, this venue is one of the best places to hold your wedding. Clients can choose from one of the different intimate venues or spaces at the gorgeous seaside location.

The staff at the guest relations team will assist with great food, ideas, and the finer details to make your wedding unforgettable. Weddings at The Marine are designed around four elements: cutting-edge cuisine, exceptional service, a unique setting, and exquisite accommodation.

1. Lavender Hill Country Estate

Lavender Hill Country Estate is located between Clarens and Bethlehem in one of the most beautiful settings in the eastern Free State area. Nestled in 25 hectares of pure beauty, Lavender Hill provides its guests with amazing views of the Ash River and Maluti Mountains. The gardens in this venue have numerous flowers, including lavender and roses, for those nice wedding photos.

The venue has a magnificent chapel for the vow exchange ceremonies. The chapel has a full glass front that provides unobstructed views of the beautiful outdoors. In addition, it is fully equipped with air conditioning, sound systems, and microphones and can seat up to 200 guests.

What do you wear to look at wedding venues?

Unless the venue you are visiting has a dress code, feel free to wear something comfortable and presentable. If what you have on is not too casual in a bad way, then you are good to go.

Who to bring to look at wedding venues

The person you choose to accompany you to view venues is entirely up to you and is largely determined by the relationship you have with them. Here is a look at some of the common options.

Your future husband/wife: It is great to tour venues as a couple since it makes the decision-making easier.

It is great to tour venues as a couple since it makes the decision-making easier. Your parents and future parents-in-law: You can include your parents and in-laws in venue selection depending on the relationship you have with them.

You can include your parents and in-laws in venue selection depending on the relationship you have with them. Other family members and friends: Perhaps you have a brother, sister, friend, or cousin you feel would be instrumental in venue selection, feel free to tag them along.

How much are wedding venues?

Wedding venues vary greatly in terms of pricing. Still, it is recommended to have about half of your wedding budget go towards the venue and catering. In South Africa, this comes to between R50,000 and R60,000 for about 100 guests.

Questions to ask when viewing wedding venues

Since your wedding venue will be the location for all your wedding activities, it is important to ask as many questions as you can about it. Here is a guide on the main topics and the subtopics within them.

Pricing and availability: Enquire about the date availability, reservation policy, and venue rates.

Enquire about the date availability, reservation policy, and venue rates. Payment : Get information about deposit payment, payment schedule, and cancellation policy.

: Get information about deposit payment, payment schedule, and cancellation policy. Vendor team : Find out whether the venue has a list of recommended vendors and whether you must use their services.

: Find out whether the venue has a list of recommended vendors and whether you must use their services. Logistics : Find out about the number of bathrooms, noise restrictions, and whether the facilities are handicap accessible.

: Find out about the number of bathrooms, noise restrictions, and whether the facilities are handicap accessible. Specifics : Ask about the venue's capacity, décor restrictions, and rain and power backup.

: Ask about the venue's capacity, décor restrictions, and rain and power backup. Food and drinks: Ask about the caterer's availability, food minimum, and whether liquor from outside is allowed.

Ask about the caterer's availability, food minimum, and whether liquor from outside is allowed. Contact staff: Find out who you need to talk to in case you have additional questions.

Which are some wedding venues where you can do your own catering?

Numerous South African venues allow self-catering. Always remember to ask the management at your preferred venue whether they allow this. Here are some of the popular self-catering wedding venues in South Africa.

Belair Pavilion

Cherry Glamping

ColorBox Studios

Fossil Hills Open Venue

Oakfield Farm

The Conservatory

The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel

Zorgvliet Wines

When it comes to wedding venues, choosing the perfect one can be quite intimidating. With the numerous factors to consider, one can easily get lost in the wide range of choices. The venues outlined in this guide are among the best in South Africa.

