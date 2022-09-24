Tammy Rivera's net worth, age, children, husband, height, career, profiles

Tammy Rivera is an American fashion designer, musician, and television personality who became a household name after being on the VH1 reality show Love and Hip Hop. However, she recently split with her famous emcee husband, Waka Flocka. What was the reason behind their breakup?

Rivera is a mother of one beautiful daughter, Charlie. Furthermore, she is the brand manager of a swimsuit line, a skincare line, and much more. She inspires many who come from humble beginnings that anything is possible. Is Tammy Rivera still married?

Tammy Rivera's profiles

Full Name Tammy Rivera Nickname Tammy Date of Birth July 30, 1986 Birthplace Tappahannock, Virginia Age 36 years as of 2022 Nationality American Zodiac Sign Leo Height 5′ 1″ Weight 60 kg Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Father Oscar Rivera Mother Ramon Smith Marital Status Married, Separated, 2022 Husband Waka Flocka Flame Children Charlie Malphurs Career Television personality, singer, fashion designer, businesswoman Net Worth $200,000 Facebook Tammy Rivera Instagram _charliesangelll

Tammy Rivera's early life

Tammy Rivera's age as of 2022 is 36, as she was born on July 30, 1986. Rivera's parents are Oscar Rivera and Ramon Smith. Reports reveal she did not meet her dad until she was 14 years of age because when she was 8, he was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment. This incident made her mother relocate the family to Baltimore, where she spent the rest of her youthful years.

Is Tammy Rivera Hispanic?

She is of African American and Nicaraguan descent. Before she moved to Baltimore with her mother, she lived in Los Angeles.

Tammy Rivera's education and siblings

Tammy's educational background has been kept hidden. She has four siblings, but sadly, Dione, her older brother, tragically passed away aged 14. Her other siblings are two girls, Kiesha and Becky, and her older brother Daryl. According to sources, their upbringing was not easy.

What does Tammy Rivera do for a living?

Tammy Rivera's career hit the roof in 2014 when she was cast as a member of the hit franchise VH1 reality series Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. After reaching success on the show, she tried her hand in the music industry. She released her first single, All these kisses, on June 12, 2017. She has since continued to release ballad-oriented R&B music.

How did Tammy Rivera get famous?

Aside from acting and singing, she is also a fashion designer and owns a swimwear line, T. Rivera. Her line received a lot of attention from her time on Love and Hip Hop.

Tammy Rivera's songs

The all-rounded talent has excelled in the music industry, working with a top-notch producer Rico Love. He is a songwriter and producer who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Melanie Fiona. Some of her songs include;

You Did This (2018)

Do Me Like That (2018)

Only One (2018)

Lose (2018)

One Step Away (2018)

Frustrated (2018)

I'll Still Stay Down (2018)

Charlie (2020)

Babymama (2021)

Tammy Rivera's partner

Her longtime partner has been Waka Flocka. The two have been together since 2011 - more than a decade. The two officially tied the knot 3 years later, in 2014.

Are Tammy and Flocka still together?

In 2016, the two reportedly separated due to infidelity issues. So are Tammy and Waka still married in 2022? They, however, managed to move past the hurdle and renewed their marriage vows in 2019. Sadly, in March 2022, Tammy and her husband Flocka separated.

Rivera's ex-husband Waka is renowned for the hits, Round of Applause, O Let's Do It, and many others. His birth name is Juaquin James Malphurs.

Tammy Rivera's children

Rivera has one daughter, Charlie Malphurs. Interestingly, Flocka is not Charlie's biological father. Rivera was supposedly in a previous relationship with a man named Brian Williams. The relationship did not last due to reports of abuse, and rumours have it that Brian is Charlie's biological father.

Biological dad or not, Charlie considers Waka Flocka as her father. On an Instagram live, Tammy talked about the situation between Charlie and her ex-husband;

Waka and Charlie is good. They’re really good. They be together all the time. He just picked up this game for her cell phone without me knowing, which I feel we got to co-parent

Tammy Rivera's net worth

The singer, businesswoman, and fashion designer has an estimated net worth of $200,000, which she earned from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Tammy Rivera's height and weight

The beautiful swimsuit designer stands at the height of 5 ft 1 inch. She weighs over 60 kg, with a very curvy physique.

Tammy Rivera's social media

She is very active on her social media pages, and thus, she has acquired a large following. On Instagram, she has 16.9K followers as of 3 October 2022. On Facebook, she has 2.1 million followers; on Twitter, she has 342.2 K followers.

Tammy Rivera is not your ordinary Love and Hip Hop cast member. Instead, she has a life beyond fame and is making the best of her current celebrity status by launching several businesses as a fashion designer, musician, and skincare line ambassador.

Source: Briefly News